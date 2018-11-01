Antoine Griezmann Says He Wants to Finish His Career in MLS

Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Atletico Madrid and France forward Antoine Griezmann has said he wants to play in Major League Soccer before ending his career.

The 27-year-old is one of the best players in the game and signed a new contract with his current club in the summer. That followed success with Atletico in the UEFA Europa League and for France at the FIFA World Cup earlier in the year.

When speaking to ESPN FC (h/t Football Espana) about the latter stages of his career, Griezmann said the idea of playing in the United States is something that appeals to him

"I want to play in MLS. I'd like to finish my career there," he said. "They have a different mindset, I love the NBA and the show business aspect of it. I also love American football, and I love (the country) because no one (recognises) me when I'm there."

Griezmann joined Atletico in the summer of 2014 and has become one of the best forwards in the game.

While there have been some frustrations for Griezmann, including defeat in the UEFA Champions League final to Real Madrid in 2016, he's considered one of the best Atletico players of his generation. His brace in the 2018 Europa League final against Marseille etched his name into the club's history books.

He carried that form into the summer's World Cup, where he was a vital player for France:



The encouraging thing for Madrid supporters is that Griezmann will be around for a while yet, as he spurned interest from Barcelona to stay at the Wanda Metropolitano.

In the past he has spoken about potentially joining Inter Miami, a franchise set up by former Manchester United and England player David Beckham.

"If Beckham wants me in his club, then I'll go," he told L'Equipe (h/t Harry Sherlock of Goal) in September. "... I don't know yet if it's going to be in Miami or Los Angeles. They are two great cities."

Still, Griezmann still has a lot to give at the highest level, and it will surely be a while before he turns his attentions towards a move to MLS. He still appears to be fiercely ambitious:



To do that he needs to enjoy another tremendous season with Atletico, who will be expecting to challenge for La Liga and Champions League titles this season. The final of the latter is scheduled to be held at the Wanda.

Domestically, Atletico sit in fourth spot but are only two points behind leaders Barcelona going into Week 11 of the season. Despite a 4-0 loss to Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League recently, they are still in a strong position to qualify for the knockout stages of the competition.