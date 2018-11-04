New York Marathon 2018: Top Celebrities Expected to Race in NYC

Jonathan Hayward/Associated Press

One hallmark of the annual New York City Marathon is all the celebrities who put on their running shoes in an attempt to complete the grueling 26.2-mile trek around the Big Apple.

In addition to showing off strong athletic prowess and stamina during the race, many of the stars who compete in the event are raising money for the various charities they support.

With the 2018 New York City Marathon taking place Sunday, here are some of the most notable celebrities expected to be among the field of 50,000 runners.

Tiki Barber, Former NFL Running Back

John Lamparski/Getty Images

Since running played an integral role in Tiki Barber's ability to make a living in the NFL, it makes sense he would keep up with the activity after retiring from football.

Barber has been an avid marathon runner since walking away from the NFL in 2006. The three-time Pro Bowler told People Magazine's Lily Lopate in 2015 he's lost 20 pounds running marathons.

Speaking to Page Six's Jaclyn Hendricks about this year's New York City Marathon, Barber explained the key to success goes beyond being able to run fast.

"What I've learned over the last four years is so much of it is fueling and hydration, whether I'm well trained or not," Barber said. "If I fuel correctly, sometimes I forget to in the moment of a run, and once you've forgotten, it's too late."

Teri Hatcher, Actress

Craig Ruttle/Associated Press

Teri Hatcher completed the New York City Marathon in 2014, and the Desperate Housewives star will be back for a second go-round on Sunday.

Per an announcement from Hatcher on Instagram, she will be running alongside her daughter, Emerson Rose, and raising money for Save the Children, which provides support to kids and young adults in developing nations around the world.

"We've been working with the 26.2 app for a few months," Hatcher told Dave Zepeda of Runners World about her training regime. "We also got our friend Luke Milton from Training Mates in Los Angeles to come on board. He's been guiding us with training. A couple of times a week, we do strength training, a couple of times a week, we do medium runs, and we do one longer run every week."

Hatcher crossed the finish line in 5 hours, seven minutes and 25 seconds four years ago. Now that she knows what to expect this time, it wouldn't be a surprise to see her come out ahead of that time.

Erin Hamlin, Luger

Natacha Pisarenko/Associated Press

Four years after making history at the Winter Olympics, Erin Hamlin is trading in her sled for a pair of running shoes.

Hamlin became the first American to earn a singles medal in luge with a bronze at the 2014 Olympics in Sochi. She also competed at the 2018 Games in Pyeongchang and was selected as Team USA's flag-bearer for the Opening Ceremony.

The 31-year-old has altered her workout routine eight months after the Olympics to get in shape for Sunday's event.

"I kind of jumped to the complete opposite end of the spectrum," Hamlin told TeamUSA.org's Maggie Hendricks. "Now, for me, going out for a two-mile run before was like, 'That's it. That's good.' Now, six-mile runs are where two-miles runs were before. It was pretty crazy to see that change and to see how your body adapts to it."

Hamlin announced on Instagram she will be running to raise money for the Women's Sports Foundation, which was founded by Billie Jean King to increase women's involvement in sports.

Brian d'Arcy James, Actor

Chris Pizzello/Associated Press

Like Hamlin, Brian d'Arcy James will be making his New York City Marathon debut Saturday.

The 50-year-old actor, who had a supporting role in 2016 Best Picture winner Spotlight, announced on Instagram he will be running to support humanitarian organization Concern Worldwide.

While serving as Eyewitness News ABC 7's official New York City Marathon Insider, James shared similarities between acting and running in a 26.2-mile race.

"You have to take your time," he said. "You can't get it all done in one scene. You can't get it all done in one song or one moment. So you've gotta kinda pace yourself. There's a definite start and a definite ending."

James also played King George III in Hamilton on Broadway, so if he is able to finish the race, he might break into a rendition of "You'll Be Back" from the soundtrack.