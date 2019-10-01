Report: Bengals' John Ross Expected to Miss Around a Month with Shoulder Injury

Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Cincinnati Bengals receiver John Ross suffered a shoulder injury during Monday's loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers and will be out for multiple games

Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reported the news, noting Ross could miss approximately a month of action.

The ninth overall pick in 2017, the early part of the Ross' career has been plagued by injury. Knee and shoulder injuries limited the speedster to just three games as a rookie, and a groin injury caused him to miss three games in 2018.

He missed time during the 2019 preseason due to a hamstring injury.

As a result, the 5'11" wideout has had a hard time getting on the field and showing why he was a top-10 pick.

After failing to record a reception in his first year in the league (although he had a 12-yard rush), Ross showed some promise in 2018. He was held to just 21 receptions and 210 yards last year, though he made the most of his limited opportunities by finding the end zone seven times (33 percent of his catches).

Ross appeared ready to take the next step forward under first-year coach Zac Taylor, putting up 158 yards and two touchdowns against the Seattle Seahawks in the season opener. He has 328 receiving yards and three scores in four games so far this season.

Losing Ross takes away important depth from Cincinnati's offense, though Tyler Boyd and Tyler Eifert provide quarterback Andy Dalton with talented options to throw to. Not only that, but multi-purpose backs Joe Mixon and Giovani Bernard are both capable of catching passes out of the backfield.

But Ross was drafted to stretch the field with his speed—and nobody else on the roster possesses that type of speed.

The Bengals will now have to turn to Auden Tate to fill in for Ross, with Damion Willis and Alex Erickson also likely seeing an increase in snaps.