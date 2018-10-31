Aaron Rodgers on If He or Tom Brady Is the GOAT: 'He's Got 5 Championships'

Denis Poroy/Associated Press

Is Aaron Rodgers the greatest quarterback of all time?

According to Rodgers, that honor belongs to Tom Brady.

"He's got five championships," Rodgers told reporters Wednesday. "I think that ends most discussions."

The Packers travel to New England on Sunday to play Brady and the Patriots in what could be the final career meeting between the two, barring a Super Bowl matchup.

