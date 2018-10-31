Aaron Rodgers on If He or Tom Brady Is the GOAT: 'He's Got 5 Championships'

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistOctober 31, 2018

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) throws a pass under pressure from Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald (99) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 28, 2018, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy)
Denis Poroy/Associated Press

Is Aaron Rodgers the greatest quarterback of all time? 

According to Rodgers, that honor belongs to Tom Brady

"He's got five championships," Rodgers told reporters Wednesday. "I think that ends most discussions."

The Packers travel to New England on Sunday to play Brady and the Patriots in what could be the final career meeting between the two, barring a Super Bowl matchup. 

          

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Rams Just Cut Themselves Clear Path to the Super Bowl

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Rams Just Cut Themselves Clear Path to the Super Bowl

    Mike Freeman
    via Bleacher Report

    What's Next for Stars Who Weren't Moved?

    NFL logo
    NFL

    What's Next for Stars Who Weren't Moved?

    Maurice Moton
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Jags Sign Landry Jones as QB Insurance

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Report: Jags Sign Landry Jones as QB Insurance

    Alec Nathan
    via Bleacher Report

    The World Isn’t Ready for Baker-Mahomes 2 😈

    NFL logo
    NFL

    The World Isn’t Ready for Baker-Mahomes 2 😈

    Adam Kramer
    via Bleacher Report