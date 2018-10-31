Man Arrested After Hitting Alex Cora with Beer Can During Red Sox Parade

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistOctober 31, 2018

BOSTON, MA - OCTOBER 31: Boston Red Sox Manager Alex Cora waves during the 2018 World Series victory parade on October 31, 2018 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)
Adam Glanzman/Getty Images

Patrick Connolly, a 19-year-old attending the Boston Red Sox World Series parade, faces charges of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon as well as disorderly conduct after throwing a beer at manager Alex Cora Wednesday, according to Lucy Burdge of WEEI.

Police reportedly "observed him throw an unopened can of beer at one of the Duck Boats, striking an adult male party on board," according to the Boston Police.

A fan captured the incident on video (Warning: NSFW language):

The Duck Boat with Cora and others as well as the World Series trophy was driving down a street when the manager was hit with what appeared to be a full beer. A small girl was also directly in front of him at the time and was splashed by the beverage. 

Cora helped point out the culprit and Connolly was arrested soon after.

This incident comes just weeks after a fan at the New England Patriots game threw beer on Kansas City Chiefs receiver Tyreek Hill. The fan was banned from Gillette Stadium and charged with disorderly conduct.

