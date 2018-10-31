Report: Aaron Ramsey to Leave Arsenal on Free Transfer After Meeting with Club

Gualter Fatia/Getty Images

Aaron Ramsey won't be an Arsenal player next season after the midfielder was told he won't be offered a new contract. The Gunners broke the news to the Wales international during a meeting on Wednesday, according to Lyall Thomas of Sky Sports News.

Ramsey is out of contract next summer and will be free to negotiate with foreign clubs in January.

