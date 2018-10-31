Report: Aaron Ramsey to Leave Arsenal on Free Transfer After Meeting with Club

James Dudko@@JamesDudkoFeatured ColumnistOctober 31, 2018

LISBON, PORTUGAL - OCTOBER 25: Aaron Ramsey of Arsenal in action during the UEFA Europa League - Group E match between Sporting CP and Arsenal at Estadio Jose Alvalade on October 25, 2018 in Lisbon, Portugal. (Photo by Gualter Fatia/Getty Images)
Gualter Fatia/Getty Images

Aaron Ramsey won't be an Arsenal player next season after the midfielder was told he won't be offered a new contract. The Gunners broke the news to the Wales international during a meeting on Wednesday, according to Lyall Thomas of Sky Sports News.

Ramsey is out of contract next summer and will be free to negotiate with foreign clubs in January.

        

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

