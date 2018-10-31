Paris Masters 2018: Wednesday Tennis Scores, Results, Updated Schedule

Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

Defending champion Jack Sock made it though to Round 3, while Roger Federer received a bye after Milos Raonic withdrew with injury at the 2018 Paris Rolex Masters on Wednesday.

Rafael Nadal also pulled out, due to an abdominal injury, per BBC Sport.

Kei Nishikori also progressed and will now face Kevin Anderson in a rematch of the Vienna Open final from earlier this month. Anderson won in the Austrian capital and is in the kind of form to add to his title in Paris.

Alexander Zverev, John Isner and Grigor Dimitrov also reached the last 16.

Wednesday's Scores and Results

(7) Kevin Anderson bt. Nikoloz Basilashvili: 6-3, 6-7(3), 7-6(3)

(3) Roger Federer bt. Milos Raonic (W/O)

(4) Alexander Zverev bt. Frances Tiafoe: 6-4, 6-4

(8) John Isner bt. Mikhail Kukushkin: 6-3, 6-7(2), 7-6(1)

(9) Grigor Dimitrov bt. Roberto Bautista Agut: 7-6(10), 6-4

(10) Kei Nishikori bt. Adrian Mannarino: 7-5, 6-4

(13) Fabio Fognini bt. Marton Fucsovics: (W/O)

(16) Jack Sock bt. Richard Gasquets: 6-3, 6-3

(LL) Marek Jaziri bt. Fernando Verdasco: 7-6 (5), 1-6, 6-3

(6) Dominic Thiem bt. Gilles Simon: 6-4, 3-0,

(11) Borna Coric bt. Daniil Medvedev: 6-4, 6-4

(15) Diego Schwartzman bt. (Q) Feliciano Lopez: 6-4, 3-6, 7-5

Thursday's Schedule (Per the tournament's official website)

(5) Marin Cilic vs. (9) Grigor Dimitrov

Damir Dzumhur vs. (2) Novak Djokovic

(4) Alexander Zverev vs. (15) Diego Schwartzman

(13) Fabio Fognini vs. (3) Roger Federer

(11) Borna Coric vs. (6) Dominic Thiem

(7) Kevin Anderson vs. (10) Kei Nishikori

Karen Khachanov vs. (8) John Isner

Malek Jaziri vs. (16) Jack Sock

Zverev broke the Frances Tiafoe serve four times to seize and maintain control on Centre Court. The German had closed out the opening set with the minimum amount of fuss, and repeated the trick in the second to continue his prolific run on this surface:

While Zverv eased his way through, Nishikori was made to work slightly harder against Adrian Mannarino, at least in the opening set. Nishikori needed to win seven games to make it his.

Fortunately, the 28-year-old was in sparkling form as he wowed the Paris crowds with a series of spectacular shots:

Nishikori wasn't troubled as much in the second as he sauntered to a 6-4 win and another meeting with Anderson.

The South African lost a tiebreak to Nikoloz Basilashvili in the second set. There was another tiebreak in the third as Georgian Basilashvili pushed Anderson all the way.

Ultimately, the latter progressed thanks largely to his power on serve as the 32-year-old smashed 18 aces.

Powerful serves were also the order of the day for Isner, who hit 33 aces but still struggled to overcome Mikhail Kukushkin. Isner took the first set before losing the second on a tiebreak.

Another tiebreak was needed to separate the players in the third, with Isner eventually edging it.

There was good news for Federer at the expense of Raonic, with the decorated Swiss player yet to play a stroke in the French capital this year:

Federer's aided progress was followed by Nadal confirming his decision not to play. It meant two of the biggest draws were not competing:

Nadal's absence left slated opponent Fernando Verdasco to play LL entry Malek Jaziri. The latter seized his chance early on by taking the first set after a tiebreak.

To his credit, Verdasco responded superbly by winning the second after dropping just a single game. It meant things remained tense headed into the third set, with Jaziri still having enough motivation to complete a shock win:

Eventually, Jaziri salted away victory in fine style by taking the third 6-3. His ability to hold serve proved key as the 34-year-old saved 10 of 13 break points.

His reward is a third-round match against the defending champion after Sock saw off Gasquet in straight sets. An early break of serve put the American in control:

Sock never looked under pressure as he coasted into the next round with identical 6-3 wins in each set.

It was a different story for Dimitrov, who had to win a lengthy tiebreak before claiming the first set against Bautista Agut. Things ran smoother for the Bulgarian in the second, with a 6-4 win enough to see him through.

Thursday will see Djokovic and Federer expected to progress from favourable matches. One of the pair is the likely next champion now Nadal has stepped down.