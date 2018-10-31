MLB Rumors: Trevor Rosenthal, Nationals Agree to Contract in Free Agency

Gary Landers/Associated Press

The Washington Nationals are set to make pitcher Trevor Rosenthal the first free-agent signing of the baseball offseason. According to Bob Nightengale of USA Today, the two sides are "finalizing a deal."

Rosenthal had spent his first six years in the majors with the St. Louis Cardinals, totaling 121 saves in this stretch. However, he missed the entire 2018 season due to Tommy John surgery.

He had 11 saves in 2017 while producing a 3.40 ERA with 76 strikeouts in 47.2 innings.

Instead of signing with a team last year, Rosenthal instead chose to rehab on his own while missing the entire 2018 season.

The 28-year-old hosted a workout in early October to show he was healthy, and he has apparently done enough to convince the Nationals he is ready to return to the mound.

Rosenthal hasn't been a full-time closer since 2015 when he totaled 48 saves with a career-best 2.10 ERA. He not only earned his only All-Star selection that season, he also got some MVP votes in the National League in a year where the Cardinals won 100 games.

Although he wasn't quite as effective in the following two years, a high strikeout rate should provide confidence that he can still excel at the back of a bullpen. Assuming he is healthy, he can be a difference-maker in 2019.

This could be big for the Nationals, who were held back by the bullpen in 2018 while posting an 82-80 record, the worst mark for the franchise in seven years.

There were few reliable relievers on the roster outside of Sean Doolittle and the group ranked 15th in the majors with a 4.05 bullpen ERA, per ESPN. Rosenthal and Doolittle will now hope to anchor the back of the bullpen as the Nats try to get back into the postseason.