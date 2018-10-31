MLB Rumors: Latest Buzz on Jose Urena and Houston Astros

David J. Phillip/Associated Press

With the Boston Red Sox sprinting to the 2018 World Series title, the MLB offseason is officially on for everyone.

And there's work to do for all 30 teams. While the Red Sox will bulk up their ranks in hopes of becoming the first repeat champion since 2000, the other 29 clubs will search for ways to knock them off the mountaintop.

Even though offseason motors aren't running full speed just yet—free agency doesn't open until Nov. 3—they've picked up enough steam to populate the rumor mill with some interesting chatter.

Marlins Keeping Jose Urena?

The Miami Marlins are still learning what they have in 27-year-old starting pitcher Jose Urena.

They liked him enough to make him their 2018 Opening Day starter, and they had to be pleased with his 49.6 percent ground-ball rate and 95.8 mph average fastball velocity. But they were likely underwhelmed by his 3.98 ERA and 6.7 strikeouts per nine innings.

Urena is entering arbitration for the first time, and Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald previously reported the Marlins could consider moving Urena "if they get a good offer."

But MLB.com's Joe Frisaro wrote that any Urena trade "isn't likely" and the pitcher is "more likely to be the Opening Day starter for the second straight year."

Unless the Marlins are blown away by an offer, it would make sense to keep him.

The hard-throwing righty has substantial potential that remains untapped. Consistency can be an issue, but he's flashed top-of-the-rotation stuff. He limited the Red Sox to one run with seven strikeouts back in April, tossed his first complete game—a two-hit, one-run gem against the Washington Nationals—in August and rolled through the month of September with a 5-0 record and a 1.20 ERA.

"Even though we were out of contention, he showed that he can pitch, and he can be our ace," Marlins infielder Miguel Rojas said. "I'm so happy for him, because he shows signs of being an ace and what we need."

Those signs don't cost the Marlins anywhere near ace prices, of course. MLBTradeRumors.com projects Urena will collect a $3.6 million deal in arbitration.

And if he does wind up being moved, he wouldn't bring back the return associated with elite pitchers.

Better for the Marlins, then, to continue bringing him along and see for themselves what his future holds.

Keuchel Will Get Qualifying Offer, Gonzalez Won't?

Despite finishing just three wins shy of a return to the World Series, the Houston Astros could have a busy offseason.

Part of that process is apparently underway already.

Fancred's Jon Heyman revealed where the Astros are at regarding three big decisions with possible qualifying offers:

None of these will be easy calls.

Dallas Keuchel's ERA spiked for the second time in three seasons (3.74). His strikeout rate nosedived to 17.5 percent, and his mediocre 53.7 percent ground-ball rate was his lowest since 2012.

That might make it seem like he should pounce on a $17.9 million salary, even if it's only for one year. But with his 31st birthday approaching, this could be his last chance to secure a giant contract. And it's likely he'll find big money somewhere, as a former Cy Young with 200-plus innings and/or a sub-3.00 ERA in three of the past five years.

Marwin Gonzalez is just as interesting.

You wouldn't think someone with 16 home runs and 68 RBI would warrant a price tag that high. But in an era that increasingly emphasizes versatility, Houston's super-utility option is as flexible as they come.

"At any given point on any team, this guy can literally play six positions every day," Astros manager A.J. Hinch said. "As I've said before, he's the answer to everything. We have a problem, we insert Marwin, and no matter what, he steps up in a huge way."

As for Charlie Morton, he's been serving up filth since arriving in Houston ahead of the 2017 season. He has posted a 3.36 ERA with 10.4 strikeouts per nine innings over his two years with the team.

But he's also turning 35 in November, and he doesn't have the cleanest injury history. He could get a $17.9 million salary or a multi-year commitment, but it's hard to imagine him finding both.

The Astros could certainly keep all three, but money might get too tight if Houston is looking to add pieces as opposed to simply retaining what it has.

Statistics used courtesy of Baseball-Reference.com and FanGraphs.