Up Your Halloween Game with the West Coast Giant Pumpkin Regatta

B/R Video@@bleacherreportB/R VideoOctober 31, 2018

  1. The Champions: Episode 6 Is Coming

  2. Dubs Trolled Fergie So Hard It Became a Challenge

  3. Purdue Football's No. 1 Fan Is Inspiring the Team

  4. One Road to MLB Starts with a Bottle Cap and Broomstick

  5. It's Been a Wild Month with Flyers’ Mascot Gritty

  6. 🌟The Champions: Episode 5 🌟

  7. CP3-Rondo Blowup Was a Long Time Coming

  8. Mahomes Is 'Showtime' Off the Field Too

  9. CFB's Creative Entrances Put WWE to Shame

  10. World Pole Climbing Championships Are Something Else

  11. NBA Let Players Know They Have to Cover Branded Tattoos

  12. 🌟The Champions: Easter Eggs 🌟

  13. The NBA Is Back and the Soccer World Is Pumped

  14. Boban Is Back to Break It Down for Another Season

  15. Sweep the Leg with 'Karate Combat'

  16. Thielen's Ride from Underdog to Record-Breaking WR

  17. 'Ginger Ninja' Is the Hottest PG Prospect in 2019 Class

  18. 🌟The Champions, Ep 4: Pulisic Hits Oktoberfest 🌟

  19. Farmers Make Rocket League with Tractor Soccer

  20. This Is Canoe Polo 😲

Right Arrow Icon

Costumed racers gather at a lake every year for the West Coast Giant Pumpkin Regatta. They race in 1,000 lb pumpkins grown by farmers in Oregon. Watch the video above for more about this daylong affair that is now a fall classic. 

Bleacher Report is your No. 1 stop for what’s trending in sports. You can count on B/R for all the hottest stories. From wild sports to the next big thing, don’t miss out.

Download the free Bleacher Report app to catch all the moments that matter in one place. Get the app to get the game.

Related

    Rams Just Cut Themselves Clear Path to the Super Bowl

    Featured logo
    Featured

    Rams Just Cut Themselves Clear Path to the Super Bowl

    Mike Freeman
    via Bleacher Report

    Bogaerts Reunites with Father After 23 Years

    Featured logo
    Featured

    Bogaerts Reunites with Father After 23 Years

    Joon Lee
    via Bleacher Report

    CFB's Most Important Games Left 🗓️

    Featured logo
    Featured

    CFB's Most Important Games Left 🗓️

    David Kenyon
    via Bleacher Report

    Let Bidding War Begin for Superstar Catcher

    Featured logo
    Featured

    Let Bidding War Begin for Superstar Catcher

    Zachary D. Rymer
    via Bleacher Report