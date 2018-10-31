Up Your Halloween Game with the West Coast Giant Pumpkin Regatta

The Champions: Episode 6 Is Coming Dubs Trolled Fergie So Hard It Became a Challenge Purdue Football's No. 1 Fan Is Inspiring the Team One Road to MLB Starts with a Bottle Cap and Broomstick It's Been a Wild Month with Flyers’ Mascot Gritty 🌟The Champions: Episode 5 🌟 CP3-Rondo Blowup Was a Long Time Coming Mahomes Is 'Showtime' Off the Field Too CFB's Creative Entrances Put WWE to Shame World Pole Climbing Championships Are Something Else NBA Let Players Know They Have to Cover Branded Tattoos 🌟The Champions: Easter Eggs 🌟 The NBA Is Back and the Soccer World Is Pumped Boban Is Back to Break It Down for Another Season Sweep the Leg with 'Karate Combat' Thielen's Ride from Underdog to Record-Breaking WR 'Ginger Ninja' Is the Hottest PG Prospect in 2019 Class 🌟The Champions, Ep 4: Pulisic Hits Oktoberfest 🌟 Farmers Make Rocket League with Tractor Soccer This Is Canoe Polo 😲 Right Arrow Icon

Costumed racers gather at a lake every year for the West Coast Giant Pumpkin Regatta. They race in 1,000 lb pumpkins grown by farmers in Oregon. Watch the video above for more about this daylong affair that is now a fall classic.

