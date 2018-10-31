Up Your Halloween Game with the West Coast Giant Pumpkin Regatta

Up Your Halloween Game with the West Coast Giant Pumpkin RegattaOctober 31, 2018
Costumed racers gather at a lake every year for the West Coast Giant Pumpkin Regatta. They race in 1,000 lb pumpkins grown by farmers in Oregon. Watch the video above for more about this daylong affair that is now a fall classic.
