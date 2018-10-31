World Series 2018: Early Offseason Rumors, Speculation for Red Sox and Dodgers

Bob Levey/Getty Images

Teams don't reach the World Series by accident.

The Boston Red Sox and Los Angeles Dodgers worked hard to build deep and talented rosters, and while both clubs enjoyed tremendous success in 2018, they can't simply rest on their laurels.

Both teams have multiple areas to address this offseason, including some high-profile free agents from their own rosters.

Ahead is an overview of what to expect from both World Series participants this offseason, including any relevant rumors that have surfaced so far.

Los Angeles Dodgers

Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

The Dodgers will find out by midnight ET on Wednesday whether ace Clayton Kershaw is opting out of the final two years and $65 million of his current contract.

That decision will obviously have a sweeping impact on their offseason approach.

If he opts in, starting pitching doesn't look like an area of need.

Walker Buehler and Rich Hill are locked into rotation spots behind him, while Alex Wood, Ross Stripling, Kenta Maeda and Julio Urias are all options to move into full-time starting gigs.

However, if he does opt-out and tests the market in earnest, they could turn their attention to someone like Patrick Corbin or Dallas Keuchel to fill a spot on the staff. Re-signing Hyun-Jin Ryu would also be up for consideration.

Filling out the middle relief corps will also be a priority after the team had trouble at times bridging the gap to closer Kenley Jansen.

Ryan Madson is a free agent after filling a crucial role in the postseason, and the team could make a run at a number of different setup options.

Adding a lefty setup option like Zach Britton or Andrew Miller would add some balance to the relief corps, while Adam Ottavino could be an appealing second-tier option who found plenty of success in the NL West this past season while pitching with the Colorado Rockies.

Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

On the position-player side of things, a long-term relationship with rental slugger Manny Machado is unlikely with Corey Seager expected to be back next season. Chris Taylor is capable of handling the position early on if Seager isn't ready for Opening Day.

However, second base could be addressed with deadline-addition Brian Dozier headed for free agency and Chase Utley set to retire. Kike Hernandez is an option there, but he's more valuable in a super-utility role. Max Muncy also saw time at second base, but he could move into more of a regular role at first base if Cody Bellinger moves to center field full-time.

It's all speculation at this point. More concrete rumors will start to swirl once free agency officially begins and the Dodgers start kicking the tires on guys, but for now, this gives you an idea of what areas they might address.

Boston Red Sox

Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

The Red Sox have some big decisions to make this offseason, starting with their own free agents.

Closer Craig Kimbrel and postseason heroes Nathan Eovaldi and Steve Pearce are all set to hit the open market.

Kimbrel, 30, has served as Boston's closer for the past three seasons, converting 108 of 119 save chances with a 2.44 ERA, 0.91 WHIP and 14.9 K/9 in 187 appearances.

If the Red Sox decide to let him walk, Matt Barnes could be an in-house option to take over the job.

The 28-year-old racked up 25 holds pitching in a setup role this season, posting a 3.65 ERA, 1.27 WHIP and a career-high 14.0 K/9 in 62 appearances.

Evan Drellich of NBC Sports Boston wrote: "Barnes took a remarkable step forward in 2018, with his average fastball nearly a full 2 mph more than it was a year ago, from roughly 95 to 97."

Otherwise, guys like Zach Britton, Kelvin Herrera, Cody Allen, Adam Ottavino and David Robertson are among the alternatives on the free-agent market.

Eovaldi looks like a more likely candidate to be re-signed, as Nick Cafardo of the Boston Globe wrote:

"Most executives think a comparable is Alex Cobb, who also came back from Tommy John and landed a four-year, $57 million deal with Baltimore last offseason. Eovaldi’s pedigree exceeds Cobb’s at this point, so his contract should be more lucrative. The Red Sox should be interested in re-signing him, particularly with Chris Sale’s current physical condition."

Harry How/Getty Images

Pearce, 35, hit .304/.400/.559 in 120 plate appearances against left-handed pitching this season and was the perfect platoon partner for Mitch Moreland at first base.

The team could also look to add some insurance at second base and another bullpen arm or two, while a starter will also be a priority if Eovaldi is not retained.

That might sound like a laundry list of needs, but the Red Sox have an excellent core in place and should be in a great position to defend their title.

All stats courtesy of Baseball Reference and FanGraphs, unless otherwise noted.