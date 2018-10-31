Kyle Korver Trade Rumors: Market 'Initiated' by Cavaliers Amid Team's Struggles

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistOctober 31, 2018

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Kyle Korver shoots a free throw during the second half of an NBA preseason basketball game against the Detroit Pistons, Friday, Oct. 12, 2018, in East Lansing, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
Carlos Osorio/Associated Press

The Cleveland Cavaliers are reportedly looking to move veteran shooting guard Kyle Korver.

According to ESPN's Brian Windhorst and Adrian Wojnarowski, the Cavs have "initiated testing the trade market" for Korver after teams showed interest in him during the summer.

Korver was reportedly told two games into the season that he was out of Cleveland's rotation, but he has since been put back into the lineup.

       

