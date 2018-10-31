JR Smith Reportedly 'Upset' by Demotion, Considered Stepping Away from Cavaliers

Tony Dejak/Associated Press

Cleveland Cavaliers veteran guard JR Smith is reportedly unhappy with his new role in the wake of Tuesday's 136-114 win over the Atlanta Hawks.

According to ESPN's Brian Windhorst and Adrian Wojnarowski, Smith was told he would not receive guaranteed playing time, and he did not appear in Tuesday's game.

Windhorst and Wojnarowski added that Smith was "upset by the news and considered taking some time away from the team," but he decided to stay for now.

The 33-year-old Smith is in the midst of his least productive NBA season by far, as he is averaging 2.5 points and 1.0 rebound per game in four contests (12 minutes per game).

Smith has been a key contributor for the Cavaliers in recent years, especially in 2015-16 when he started 77 games and averaged 12.4 points en route to Cleveland winning its first championship in franchise history.

He has spent parts of the past five seasons in Cleveland after previous stints with the New Orleans Hornets, Denver Nuggets and New York Knicks.

Smith ranks 12th on the all-time list with 1,917 three-pointers made, but he has yet to hit a trifecta this season. And with Cleveland struggling to a 1-6 start, younger players such as Jordan Clarkson, Rodney Hood and rookie Collin Sexton have become a bigger part of the backcourt rotation.

Smith has one year remaining on his contract beyond this season, and while that could potentially make him difficult to trade, his 2019-20 salary of $15.7 million is only partially guaranteed ($3.9 million).

He still has some value as a three-point marksman off the bench, but with the Cavs heading toward a rebuild, he would be a better fit elsewhere.