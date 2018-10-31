Khabib Nurmagomedov's Agent: I Want to See Conor McGregor 'Drink His Own Blood'

Christopher Simpson October 31, 2018

Conor McGregor of Ireland is involved in a post-fight incident following his loss to Khabib Nurmagomedov of Russia in their UFC lightweight championship bout during the UFC 229 event inside T-Mobile Arena on October 6, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

Khabib Nurmagomedov's agent, Ali Abdelaziz, wants Conor McGregor to go down hard if he earns a rematch with the UFC lightweight champion.

Nurmagomedov forced McGregor into a fourth-round submission when they met in a long-awaited showdown earlier this month, and Abdelaziz says the right price will get the Russian back into the Octagon for another bout.

He told TMZ Sports"Maybe, whole bunch of money get on the table, maybe there'll be a rematch, maybe we'll give a rematch to the guy we just killed."

If the pair do fight, he added: "I really want to see [Conor] drink his own blood."

                                   

