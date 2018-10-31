Khabib Nurmagomedov's Agent: I Want to See Conor McGregor 'Drink His Own Blood'

Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

Khabib Nurmagomedov's agent, Ali Abdelaziz, wants Conor McGregor to go down hard if he earns a rematch with the UFC lightweight champion.

Nurmagomedov forced McGregor into a fourth-round submission when they met in a long-awaited showdown earlier this month, and Abdelaziz says the right price will get the Russian back into the Octagon for another bout.

He told TMZ Sports: "Maybe, whole bunch of money get on the table, maybe there'll be a rematch, maybe we'll give a rematch to the guy we just killed."

If the pair do fight, he added: "I really want to see [Conor] drink his own blood."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.