Santiago Solari: Incredibly Talented Vinicius Jr. Has a Lot to Give Real Madrid

JAVIER SORIANO/Getty Images

Real Madrid caretaker boss Santiago Solari has hinted he might select Vinicius Junior to play first-team football while he's in charge of the senior side.

Castilla manager Solari has been placed in interim charge of the team following the sacking of Julen Lopetegui, and he was asked what role Vinicius—who has played with Real's youth side since his €46 million arrival in the summer—would play under him.

Per AS' Carlos Forjanes, he said the Brazilian is "going to be available the same as the rest," and added:

"He's a part of the squad like anyone else. He's a very young and incredibly talented lad. He has a lot to learn, but also a lot to give, both now and in the future. There aren't any players in the Real Madrid squad that don't have the level to be in the Real Madrid squad."

Despite his enormous price tag, the 18-year-old has largely been kept out of the limelight by Real so far.

Lopetegui named him on the bench on seven occasions but brought him on just twice for brief cameos that totalled 12 minutes on the pitch.

Vinicius has otherwise been restricted to playing under Solari for Castilla. He was sent off in his last match for the reserve side after collecting two yellow cards, but he also netted a superb free-kick:

It was his fourth goal for Castilla in five matches, and he has also laid on an assist.

Given his youth and the pressure that comes with the money spent on him, Lopetegui's caution in using him was understandable.

Real have struggled up front since Cristiano Ronaldo's departure, though. Their top scorer in La Liga this season is Karim Benzema with four goals in 10 matches, and he last found the net in the Spanish top flight on September 1.

As such, it might not hurt to give the youngster a chance to impress in the first team.

ESPN FC's Dermot Corrigan predicted Solari will give him a run-out on Wednesday:

Melilla are the perfect opponents to give him a chance against as they're in the third tier of Spanish football, the same level he plays at with Castilla.

Solari will know better than anyone if Vinicius is ready to make the step up to the first team, though, and if the Spaniard remains in charge beyond this game his decision on the teenager could be a useful indicator of where he's at in his development.