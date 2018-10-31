Mike D'Antoni: Rockets 'Playing Like Crap' Amid Slow Start

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistOctober 31, 2018

Houston Rockets coach Mike D'Antoni checks the scoreboard as he stands between players James Ennis III (8) and Chris Paul (3) during the second half of the team's NBA basketball preseason game against the Indiana Pacers on Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)
Michael Wyke/Associated Press

Head coach Mike D'Antoni stated the obvious Tuesday night.

"Right now, we're playing like crap," D'Antoni told reporters after the Rockets' 104-85 loss to the Portland Trail Blazers. "We're just not playing well. You know, I don't have a whole lot of answers for you now. We'll look, and we'll fight it."

The Rockets sit 1-5 and turned in a listless home performance in which they shot just 32.3 percent from the floor. Carmelo Anthony shot 2-of-12 from the floor, and his acquisition is at the very least a slow work in progress if not an outright bust.

     

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    MDA: 'Right Now, We’re Playing Like Crap'

    Houston Rockets logo
    Houston Rockets

    MDA: 'Right Now, We’re Playing Like Crap'

    Kurt Helin
    via ProBasketballTalk

    Kicks X NBA Nightly: Kyrie Honors Parents with PE

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Kicks X NBA Nightly: Kyrie Honors Parents with PE

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report

    Kawhi Dominant as Raptors Rout 76ers

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Kawhi Dominant as Raptors Rout 76ers

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report

    Kobe Named FIBA WC Ambassador

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Kobe Named FIBA WC Ambassador

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report