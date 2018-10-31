Mike D'Antoni: Rockets 'Playing Like Crap' Amid Slow Start

Michael Wyke/Associated Press

Head coach Mike D'Antoni stated the obvious Tuesday night.

"Right now, we're playing like crap," D'Antoni told reporters after the Rockets' 104-85 loss to the Portland Trail Blazers. "We're just not playing well. You know, I don't have a whole lot of answers for you now. We'll look, and we'll fight it."

The Rockets sit 1-5 and turned in a listless home performance in which they shot just 32.3 percent from the floor. Carmelo Anthony shot 2-of-12 from the floor, and his acquisition is at the very least a slow work in progress if not an outright bust.

