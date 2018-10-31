Fantasy Football Week 9: Matt Camp's Fantasy Big Board

2 of 7

Better Than Usual

Kirk Cousins, MIN (vs. DET)

Cousins needed a late, garbage-time touchdown to crack the top 12 fantasy quarterbacks of Week 8 even though he completed 31 of 41 passes for 359 yards with two scores and an interception. That put him at No. 9 with 20.7 fantasy points. On the season, Cousins is 12th with 20.6 fantasy points per game, so he's been a low-end starting option.

Week 9 should provide Cousins an opportunity to potentially crack the top five when the Minnesota Vikings host the Detroit Lions. Over the last four weeks, only the Atlanta Falcons allowed more fantasy points per game to quarterbacks than the Lions at 23.29. In the three games they played during that time against the Seattle Seahawks, Miami Dolphins and Green Bay Packers, Detroit gave up 929 passing yards and eight touchdowns. Cousins has a great chance at a big game.

Concerns

Russell Wilson, SEA (vs. LAC)

The supreme efficiency of Wilson and the Seattle Seahawks' passing attack has been impressive, but it's also dangerous to rely on for fantasy owners. For the third straight game, Wilson threw for three touchdowns, this time in a win over the Detroit Lions. However, he also has fewer than 25 pass attempts during that same stretch, with 248 yards being the best yardage total.

Wilson gets a tougher matchup this week when the Los Angeles Chargers visit coming off a Week 8 bye. In the last month, they've been the fifth-toughest matchup for fantasy quarterbacks at just 13.61 fantasy points per game. If Wilson struggles, you can't even bank on him to make up for a lack of passing production with his legs. He has only two games with at least 20 rushing yards this season, with his season high being 21. Riding Wilson's hot hand is understandable, but this has a small margin for error.

Ben Roethlisberger, PIT (at BAL)

A pair of touchdown throws to Antonio Brown were the only highlights of Roethlisberger's Week 8 performance against the Cleveland Browns. He completed 24 of 36 passes for 257 yards with those two scores and an interception, which was only good enough for the No. 15 spot at 16.9 fantasy points. He's still a top-10 quarterback for the season with 20.9 fantasy points per game, but it hasn't been a consistent year.

He has a rough test in front of him Sunday with a game against the Baltimore Ravens. By the numbers, they look like a middle-of-the pack defense against quarterbacks at 17.93 fantasy points per game allowed in the last four weeks. However, that includes 136 rushing yards and a score on the ground, so it's better to focus on what they've given up through the air. During that time, they limited opposing quarterbacks to just 903 passing yards and five touchdowns. This is not an ideal matchup for Roethlisberger, so proceed with caution.

Big Ben also has a fractured finger on his non-throwing hand.

Streamer

Ryan Fitzpatrick, TB (at CAR)

Fitzpatrick is not only the top streamer for Week 8, but he's also a quarterback you should be keeping on your roster for as long as he's the starter in Tampa Bay. If you combine the fantasy points for Fitzpatrick and Jameis Winston, you get 186.3, which would be second only to Patrick Mahomes at 216.9. Even with some regression, Fitzpatrick is a strong starting option, including this week against the Panthers.

Carolina poses an average matchup at 17.82 fantasy points allowed to quarterbacks over the last month. However, using Fitzpatrick is all about volume. The Buccaneers are tied with the Green Bay Packers with 41.7 pass attempts per game, and they rank No. 1 with 376.3 passing yards per game. That volume is necessary when Tampa Bay's defense allows the most points per game (33.3) and the fourth-most yards per game (415.3).

Assuming Carolina's offense keeps rolling in this great matchup, the volume will be there for Fitzpatrick, and he has plenty of weapons to throw to for lots of fantasy production.