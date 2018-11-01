NFL Playoff Predictions at the Midseason Mark

1 of 7

Joe Sargent/Getty Images

No. 6 Baltimore Ravens (10-6) at No. 3 Houston Texans (11-5)

According to ESPN.com's Dan Graziano, there are whispers about head coach John Harbaugh's unstable job security. He'll quiet the noise, leading his team to a postseason berth for the first time since the 2014 campaign.

In Week 8, we saw the first glimpse of what quarterback Deshaun Watson looked like last year before tearing his ACL at practice. Wide receiver Demaryius Thomas' presence opposite DeAndre Hopkins should propel the Texans to an AFC South title.

Points may come few and far in between in this contest. For those who don't want to see two offenses run up and down the field, this is your type of matchup. Nonetheless, Hopkins will give the home crowd some highlights.

Over the last two weeks, the Texans offensive line has played well. Watson only took one sack in that span, and running back Lamar Miller ran for at least 100 yards in both games. It's a potential sign of improvement for a much-maligned unit coming into the season.

Watson's ability to evade pressure, plus the improvements in the trenches, is the key to dissecting the league's No. 1 defense.

Baltimore's offense took a step forward with wideouts Michael Crabtree, John Brown and Willie Snead IV, but quarterback Joe Flacco has only thrown 12 touchdown passes in eight games.

It's difficult to trust the Ravens passing attack against a top-10 defense, especially with J.J. Watt playing at a Defensive Player of the Year level (eight sacks). He'll lead the charge in a defensive battle en route to a Texans victory.

Prediction: Texans 23, Ravens 21

No. 5 Los Angeles Chargers (11-5) at No. 4 Pittsburgh Steelers (10-5-1)

Consider running back Le'Veon Bell the X-factor here. He must report to the team by Week 10 or forfeit accruing this season toward free agency, which nullifies his reason for holding out this late into the year.

Bell will show up at some point. During the playoffs, expect the Steelers to roll him out with James Conner for a strong one-two punch to the gut of run defenses.

The Los Angeles Chargers finally make it back to the postseason for the first time since the 2013 term, but it's not going to end well.

The Chargers would have ample offensive firepower and a relatively fresh Joey Bosa at defensive end, since he missed half the season with a foot injury. The Steelers can match the scoring output and field the league's sixth-ranked run defense to neutralize running backs Melvin Gordon and Austin Ekeler.

The head coaching battle clearly goes to Mike Tomlin. He's won a Super Bowl and led this franchise to the playoffs in each of the last four seasons. It's Anthony Lynn's first postseason rodeo in his position.

These two teams match up evenly, but Tomlin outcoaches Lynn in a tight battle.

Prediction: Steelers 31, Chargers 27