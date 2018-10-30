B/R Kicks x NBA Nightly: Kyrie Honors Parents, Taurean Rocks 3 Shoes, More

B/R Kicks x NBA Nightly: Kyrie Honors Parents, Taurean Rocks 3 Shoes, MoreOctober 31, 2018
Eight games on the Tuesday NBA schedule meant players such as Kyrie Irving, Russell Westbrook, Joel Embiid and Kyle Lowry all had the chance to show off their kicks.
They didn't disappoint.
Kyrie Irving Honors Parents
B/R Kicks @brkicks
.@KyrieIrving back in this Nike Kyrie 4 PE that pays tribute to his parents. 🙌 https://t.co/vajkRjlV3d
Joel Embiid Dons Black Under Armours
NBA @NBA
Coming in averaging 26.4 PPG & 11.9 RPG, Joel Embiid hits the floor the @sixers! 📺: @NBATV https://t.co/Z99pTkasqy
Taurean Prince Shows Halloween Spirit Before Multiple Changes
SoleCollector.com @SoleCollector
#SoleWatch: @taureanprince wearing an Adidas Harden Vol. 2 custom for Halloween. https://t.co/SBIzI9BQ9Z
B/R Kicks @brkicks
Another one for @taureanprince. This time the Nike LeBron 15 "Equality" https://t.co/YbHUPg792Y
Russell Westbrook and Paul George Sport Team Colors
B/R Kicks @brkicks
.@russwest44 wearing the Jordan Why Not Zer0.1 against the Clippers. https://t.co/Zwyj61AcQ8
Malik Monk Rocks Kobe 7s
B/R Kicks @brkicks
.@AhmadMonk pulled out the Nike Zoom Kobe 7 “All-Star” tonight. https://t.co/6qbuBH988z
Kyle Lowry Crisp in White
PJ Tucker and Markelle Fultz Go with LeBrons
B/R Kicks @brkicks
.@MarkelleF wearing the Nike LeBron Zoom Soldier 1 “25 Straight” tonight against Toronto. https://t.co/W2QPoT5uLE
Tucker Then Adds Even More Color
B/R Kicks @brkicks
P.J. Tucker pulled out the Nike Hyperdunk Low “LA” tonight vs. Portland 🤧 https://t.co/X8QiPZtF3q
Bam Adebayo Flies with Air Jordans
B/R Kicks @brkicks
.@Bam1of1 in the Air Jordan 23 “Trophy Room” tonight vs. the Hornets https://t.co/LFucptMTLo
Terry Rozier Breaks Out the Pumas
B/R Kicks @brkicks
Options for @T_Rozzay3. Wearing the Puma Clyde Court Disrupt tonight. https://t.co/620tEncI97
Montrezl Harrell Goes Old-School Reebok
SoleCollector.com @SoleCollector
#SoleWatch: @MONSTATREZZ repping for the OG Reebok heads with another Pump D-Time. 📸: Andrew D. Bernstein https://t.co/y4Pca348MM
Hamidou Diallo Breaks Out the Currys
There figures to be a number of head-turning shoes on display again Wednesday with seven games on the slate.
