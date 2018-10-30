B/R Kicks x NBA Nightly: Kyrie Honors Parents, Taurean Rocks 3 Shoes, More

Eight games on the Tuesday NBA schedule meant players such as Kyrie Irving, Russell Westbrook, Joel Embiid and Kyle Lowry all had the chance to show off their kicks.

They didn't disappoint.

         

Kyrie Irving Honors Parents

         

Joel Embiid Dons Black Under Armours

         

Taurean Prince Shows Halloween Spirit Before Multiple Changes

       

Russell Westbrook and Paul George Sport Team Colors

           

Malik Monk Rocks Kobe 7s

        

Kyle Lowry Crisp in White

         

PJ Tucker and Markelle Fultz Go with LeBrons

         

Tucker Then Adds Even More Color

         

Bam Adebayo Flies with Air Jordans

        

Terry Rozier Breaks Out the Pumas

         

Montrezl Harrell Goes Old-School Reebok

       

Hamidou Diallo Breaks Out the Currys

          

There figures to be a number of head-turning shoes on display again Wednesday with seven games on the slate.

