Kirk Cousins to Teddy Bridgewater: You Left a 'Good Mark' on Vikings

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistOctober 30, 2018

New Orleans Saints quarterback Teddy Bridgewater against the Minnesota Vikings during an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 28, 2018, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Andy Clayton-King)
Andy Clayton-King/Associated Press

Even Kirk Cousins notices Teddy Bridgewater's influence on the Minnesota Vikings

The Vikings quarterback, who ostensibly replaced Bridgewater as the franchise signal-caller, told the Saints backup that he "left a good mark on the organization" following Sunday's loss to New Orleans. 

"Everyone here speaks really highly of you ... you left a good mark on the organization," Cousins said.

Bridgewater was the Vikings' starting quarterback in 2014 and 2015 before a horrific leg injury nearly cost him his career. He returned midway through the 2017 season as the backup behind Case Keenum but threw only two passes before leaving in free agency.

The New York Jets signed Bridgewater to compete for their starting job this offseason but traded him to New Orleans after naming Sam Darnold their starter.

The Vikings chose to sign Cousins to a four-year contract over bringing back Keenum or Bridgewater, though the Minnesota locker room has apparently provided glowing reports of Bridgewater's character. 

It was a nice gesture on Cousins' part to acknowledge Bridgewater's effect on the team. 

