Temple Owls vs. UCF Knights Odds, Analysis, College Football Betting Pick

Since becoming conference rivals six years ago Central Florida owns the edge on Temple, winning three of five meetings straight up and going 3-2 against the spread in the process. In a big game in the AAC East the Knights battle the Owls on Thursday night in Orlando.

College football point spread: The Knights opened as 12-point favorites, according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark. (Line updates and matchup report)

College football betting pick, via OddsShark computer: 40.8-33.4 Knights (College football picks on every game)

Why the Temple Owls can cover the spread

Temple is 3-0 SU over the last three weeks and 6-0 ATS its last six times out after defeating a previously undefeated Cincinnati outfit 24-17 in overtime two weeks ago. The Owls then enjoyed last week off.

Temple jumped out to a 10-0 lead on the Bearcats five minutes into the game but later trailed 17-10. Temple tied the score with a 75-yard touchdown drive in the final two-and-a-half minutes to force OT and won it with another touchdown at the start of the first extra period and an interception at the end.

On the afternoon the Owls only produced 317 yards of total offense but only allowed 311. Temple has now out-gained each of its last four opponents. At 4-0 in conference play Temple is tied with UCF for first place in the East Division.

Why the UCF Knights can cover the spread

Central Florida reached 7-0 on the season and extended the longest current winning streak in college football to 20 in a row with a 37-10 victory at East Carolina two weeks ago. The Knights then also enjoyed last week off.

UCF, playing without starting quarterback McKenzie Milton, spotted the Pirates the first three points of the game two weeks ago, then scored the next 20 to take a 17-point lead into halftime. The Knights then allowed ECU to get within 20-10 midway through the third quarter but pulled away from there with a couple of big plays for the win and the cash as three-touchdown favorites.

On the evening Central Florida produced 427 yards of offense, including 316 on the ground, and won the turnover battle 5-0, creating a plus-24 point differential.

The Knights have now out-gained five of their seven opponents this season, and out-rushed six of seven foes. Milton, who has accounted for 20 touchdowns this season, is expected to return to action Thursday night.

Smart betting pick

Central Florida won this matchup last season 45-19 but that game was closer than that score might indicate. Also, the Owls are already 3-0 ATS on the road this season, with an outright victory at Maryland and a tough loss/cover at Boston College. The Knights might still win this game but the smart money takes Temple and the points.

College football betting trends

The total has gone over in four of Temple's last five games vs. Central Florida.

Temple is 6-0 ATS in its last six games.

The total has gone over in nine of Temple's last 12 games on the road in November.

