76ers, NJ Devils Agree to Multiyear Contract with Caesars Entertainment

The Philadelphia 76ers and New Jersey Devils have each agreed to terms on a partnership with Caesars Entertainment, according to ESPN's David Payne Purdum.

Per John George of the Philadelphia Business Journal, the Sixers and Devils both agreed to multiyear deals, but financial terms have not been disclosed.

Purdum added that Caesars will have a lounge at the Devils' Prudential Center as part of introducing fans to the "sports betting experience."

Josh Harris is the principal owner of both the Sixers and Devils.

In 2014, the two teams signed a marketing agreement with PartyPoker, marking the first time major professional sports franchises in the United States had been affiliated with online gambling.

Similarly, Caesars Entertainment is now the first casino with a sportsbook to have a deal in place with both an NBA and NHL team, according to George.

George added that the partnership will allow for cross-promotion since Caesars Entertainment's locations in Atlantic City, New Jersey, are near both Philadelphia and Newark, New Jersey, which is where the 76ers and Devils play their home games, respectively.

In May, the Supreme Court struck down a 1992 federal law that had prevented most states from legalizing sports betting.

New Jersey is one of six states that currently allow full-scale, legalized sports betting, while Pennsylvania passed a bill last year to legalize online poker and daily fantasy sports.