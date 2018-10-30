Dele Alli Signs New Tottenham Hotspur Contract to 2024

Dele Alli Signs New Tottenham Hotspur Contract to 2024October 30, 2018
Dele Alli has committed his future to Tottenham Hotspur by signing a new contract at the club that will run to 2024.
Spurs confirmed the news on Tuesday:
Alli reacted to the new deal on Twitter:
Dele @dele_official
Delighted to have signed a new contract until 2024. Would like to say a big thank you to the chairman, manager, all my teammates and the fans for their constant support. I’ve loved my time at @spursofficial so far and I’m very excited to see what the future holds! ⚽️ #COYS https://t.co/WD4qs9Cg2i
His previous contract, signed in September 2016, still had the best part of four years left to run.
But the Englishman's continued excellence for the club has seen him rewarded with another new deal.
Still only 22, Alli joined Tottenham from MK Dons for £5 million in 2015, and he has been a superb addition to the squad, per Opta:
OptaJoe @OptaJoe
38 - Since his Premier League debut in August 2015, no English midfielder has scored more goals (38) or provided more assists (26) than Dele Alli. Sealed. https://t.co/V36p95hnOk
He has flourished under manager Mauricio Pochettino, winning two PFA Young Player of the Year awards and establishing himself as an England regular.
Real Madrid, Barcelona and Manchester United have all been linked to the midfielder in the last year, per Richard Godwin of the Evening Standard.
But any talk of Alli departing Tottenham is now likely to subside, with his latest contract a sure sign he is keen to remain in north London.
