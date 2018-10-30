Premier League Week 11 Fixtures: EPL Picks and Predictions

PAUL ELLIS/Getty Images

Arsenal could potentially close to within one point of the Premier League summit if they defeat Week 11 opponents Liverpool at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday.

The Gunners are unbeaten in the last 12 games but will face a serious threat at home to the Reds, who will hope to follow the likes of Chelsea and Manchester City in beating Unai Emery's side this season.

Table leaders City sit level on points with Liverpool but hold a big advantage in goal difference. They notched a valuable 1-0 victory over Tottenham Hotspur at Wembley Stadium on Monday evening and return to action at home to Southampton on Sunday.

Elsewhere, Manchester United face a difficult trip to Bournemouth—one of four top-flight teams yet to lose at home in the league this season—while Spurs will hope to bounce back with a victory at Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Week 11 Fixtures

Saturday, November 3

Bournemouth 2-2 Manchester United, 12:30 p.m. GMT/8:30 a.m. ET

Cardiff City 1-2 Leicester City, 3 p.m. GMT/11 a.m. ET

Everton 2-0 Brighton & Hove Albion, 3 p.m. GMT/11 a.m. ET

Newcastle United 0-2 Watford, 3 p.m. GMT/11 a.m. ET

West Ham United 2-1 Burnley, 3 p.m. GMT/11 a.m. ET

Arsenal 1-2 Liverpool, 5:30 p.m. GMT/1:30 p.m. ET

Wolverhampton Wanderers 1-2 Tottenham Hotspur, 7:45 p.m. GMT/3:45 p.m. ET

Sunday, November 4

Manchester City 3-0 Southampton, 3 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET

Chelsea 2-0 Crystal Palace, 4 p.m. GMT/11 a.m. ET

Monday, November 5

Huddersfield Town 2-2 Fulham, 8 p.m. GMT/3 p.m. ET

Preview

Week 11 is blessed with two evening fixtures on Saturday, the earlier of which will pit Emery's high-flying Gunners against Liverpool.

Liverpool podcaster Ste Hoare recently said Arsenal are a top-heavy team:

It's difficult to argue against that logic going by the numbers. The north London outfit have scored 24 goals and conceded 13 in 10 matches—almost double the amount shipped as any other team in the top four. Liverpool have scored four fewer, but they've only conceded four times.

Arsenal beat Sporting CP in the UEFA Europa League last Thursday to clinch their 11th successive win, but a disappointing 2-2 draw at Crystal Palace ended their victorious run thanks to two penalties from Luka Milivojevic.

Emery took stock of his side's errors in the aftermath, however, and relayed some frustrations after showing his restlessness on the touchline during, via Goal:

Of the 13 goals Arsenal have leaked in the league this season, only four have been conceded at home. However, the day will be lost if their attack can't penetrate an in-form Reds back line that's let in only one goal in its last four outings.

City's home clash against Southampton promises to be a lot more predictable, and Sky Sports Statto highlighted the imperious defensive form Pep Guardiola's side have recently enjoyed:

Saints haven't scored in their last three road trips, while City should be further boosted by the return to fitness of Kevin De Bruyne, who has made cameo appearances against Burnley and Tottenham of late.

United will make a tricky-looking trip to Bournemouth in Saturday's early kick-off, and Jose Mourinho is looking for improvements in attack despite last weekend's 2-1 win over Everton, via the Manchester Evening News:

The Cherries are sixth in the league, three points and two places above United, meaning Mourinho's men would need to beat Bournemouth by four goals to hoist themselves side above their hosts.

Eddie Howe's side have impressed this term and may be unbeaten at home, but they lost at Chelsea in what was their only other meeting against a top English outfit and could come undone in Week 11.