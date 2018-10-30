Real Madrid Reportedly Delay Antonio Conte Appointment, Mauricio Pochettino Eyed

Tom Sunderland@@TomSunderland_Featured ColumnistOctober 30, 2018

FILE PHOTO (EDITORS NOTE: COMPOSITE OF TWO IMAGES - Image numbers (L) 907499970 and 900556924) In this composite image a comparison has been made between Antonio Conte, Manager of Chelsea (L) and Mauricio Pochettino, Manager of Tottenham Hotspur. Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur meet in a Premier League match at Stamford Bridge on April 1, 2018 in London,England. ***LEFT IMAGE*** BRIGHTON, ENGLAND - JANUARY 20: Antonio Conte, Manager of Chelsea looks on prior to the Premier League match between Brighton and Hove Albion and Chelsea at Amex Stadium on January 20, 2018 in Brighton, England. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images) ***RIGHT IMAGE*** SWANSEA, WALES - JANUARY 02: Mauricio Pochettino, Manager of Tottenham Hotspur looks on prior to the Premier League match between Swansea City and Tottenham Hotspur at Liberty Stadium on January 2, 2018 in Swansea, Wales. (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)
Getty Images/Getty Images

Real Madrid reportedly delayed appointing Antonio Conte as manager because the Italian came with transfer demands, while Tottenham Hotspur boss Mauricio Pochettino is still being eyed as a long-term choice. 

Los Blancos confirmed Julen Lopetegui's sacking on Monday, and Castilla coach Santiago Solari took over in the interim. Marca (h/t Mirror's Thomas Bristow) reported Solari was picked ahead of Conte because the latter wanted a new central defender to employ his three-man defence at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Spurs manager Pochettino has long been rumoured as a target for Real, and John Cross of the Mirror reported he remains their top alternative to Conte after Lopetegui's departure was confirmed.

         

