Real Madrid Reportedly Delay Antonio Conte Appointment, Mauricio Pochettino Eyed

Getty Images/Getty Images

Real Madrid reportedly delayed appointing Antonio Conte as manager because the Italian came with transfer demands, while Tottenham Hotspur boss Mauricio Pochettino is still being eyed as a long-term choice.

Los Blancos confirmed Julen Lopetegui's sacking on Monday, and Castilla coach Santiago Solari took over in the interim. Marca (h/t Mirror's Thomas Bristow) reported Solari was picked ahead of Conte because the latter wanted a new central defender to employ his three-man defence at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Spurs manager Pochettino has long been rumoured as a target for Real, and John Cross of the Mirror reported he remains their top alternative to Conte after Lopetegui's departure was confirmed.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app to get the game.