NFL Trade Rumors: Latest Buzz on Golden Tate, Pierre Garcon and More

Rey Del Rio/Associated Press

The NFL trade deadline is nearly upon us, Week 8 is officially in the books, and based on records, it's not too hard to determine which teams could be buyers and sellers on the final day of the trading period.

Until deals are done, however, all we have to go on are rumors, speculation and educated guesses.

We've already seen the likes of Josh Gordon, Amari Cooper and Carlos Hyde traded since the start of the regular season. Who will be the final guys to join them on the two-team-season train? Well, we're going to find out soon enough.

For now, let's dig into the latest trade rumors heading into deadline day.

Lions Listening to Offers for Tate

Wide receiver Golden Tate signed an at-the-time lucrative five-year, $31 million deal with the Detroit Lions in free agency back in 2014. It's pretty safe to say the Lions have gotten their money's worth since then.

Tate has amassed 3,707 yards receiving and 22 touchdowns for the Lions since he came to Detroit.

However, Tate is also 30 years old and playing in the final year of his contract. Tate has value, and it makes sense for the Lions to try to get something for him while they can. Teams are certainly interested, but it's going to take a solid offer to pry Tate away from Detroit.

"I've been told that the Lions have been fielding calls as teams have reached out about Tate," NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported on The Aftermath (h/t Herbie Teope of NFL.com. "At this point, my understanding that it's not likely Tate gets moved unless they get blown away with an offer."

According to Pelissero, it would take "the range of a mid-round draft pick" to get Tate, which is a lot for what essentially would be an eight-game commitment.

If a team can get Tate to prematurely agree to a contract extension upon arrival, though, a mid-round pick would be an excellent deal.

Garcon Could be Available Too



Mark Tenally/Associated Press

Tate isn't the only veteran receiver who could be available before the clock strikes proverbial midnight.

According to Pro Football Talk's Peter King, San Francisco 49ers wideout Pierre Garcon could also be moved.

Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, teams have indeed called about Garcon. That isn't surprising, as Garcon is a savvy veteran who has shown big-time production in the past.

“We’ve looked into everything,” head coach Kyle Shanahan said of trading Garcon, Per NBC Sports Bay Area's Matt Maiocco. “Teams have talked about it. It is a possibility, but nothing is for sure right now.”

However, it's been two years since Garcon had a 1,000-yard season, and the 32-year-old receiver has just 21 receptions and 230 yards this season. It's also been two years since Garcon scored his last touchdown.

The Lions can likely expect a mid-round pick for their receiver. The 49ers cannot.

Steelers Looking at Cornerbacks

The Pittsburgh Steelers have gone on a run over the last month. Since losing to the Baltimore Ravens in Week 4, the Steelers have reeled off wins against the Atlanta Falcons, Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns.

Now Pittsburgh is on the doorstep of another Ravens matchup and is looking to shore up its defense for the stretch run.

According to CBS Sports' Jason La Canfora, the Steelers are interested in acquiring a cornerback and have been looking at either Gareon Conley of the Oakland Raiders or Janoris Jenkins of the New York Giants.

The Steelers currently rank 24th in pass defense (265.3 yards per game allowed), so adding a quality defensive back does make sense.

Per La Canfora, the Steelers are also interested in moving running back Le'Veon Bell now, though that would require Bell to actually show up and sign his franchise tender first.