World Series 2018: Reliving Top Moments from Red Sox vs. Dodgers

Harry How/Getty Images

The Boston Red Sox finished off one of the best seasons in Major League Baseball history on Sunday at Dodger Stadium.

Alex Cora's team ended the season with 119 victories and the franchise's fourth World Series title since 2004.

Throughout the five-game series, the Red Sox lineup delivered countless clutch hits, while the pitching staff outperformed Los Angeles' collection of hurlers over the course of 54 innings.

During the championship run, some moments were more memorable than others, and a handful of specific plays ended up making the difference in the World Series.

Top World Series Moments

Boston gained control of the World Series in the late stages of Game 1, as Eduardo Nunez delivered a three-run pinch-hit home run in the seventh inning off Alex Wood.

Nunez's blast to left field swung the momentum of the game back in Boston's favor after the Dodgers got within one run in the top half of the seventh.

Boston did most of its damage in Game 2 in the fifth inning, when J.D. Martinez drove in a pair of runs on a RBI single right after World Series Most Valuable Player Steve Pearce was walked with the bases loaded.

One of the few defining moments of the series produced by the Dodgers came in Game 3, when they outlasted the Red Sox in an 18-inning classic.

After plenty of failed scoring opportunities in extra innings, Max Muncy sent everyone home in the 18th inning with a home run on a 3-2 count against Boston reliever Nathan Eovaldi, who was scheduled to start Game 4.

Los Angeles appeared to shift the balance of power in the series entering Game 4, but Boston moved right back into the driver's seat with a come-from-behind victory.

The pivotal moment of Game 4 was the removal of Rich Hill by Dodgers manager Dave Roberts with one out in the seventh inning.

Three batters and two pitchers after Hill exited Game 4, Mitch Moreland blasted a three-run home run to deep right field.

Rafael Devers and Pearce propelled the Red Sox to victory in the ninth inning, as Devers produced a RBI single and the World Series MVP doubled to right-center to plate Devers, Mookie Betts and Andrew Benintendi.

Pearce completed his MVP resume with a first-inning blast that put the Red Sox in the lead for good in Game 5.

After Pearce, Martinez and Betts all produced solo home runs, Cora handed the ball to Chris Sale to finish off the series, and he did so by striking out Manny Machado.