Premier League Table: 2018 Standings, Week 11 Fixtures After Week 10 Results

Premier League Table: 2018 Standings, Week 11 Fixtures After Week 10 ResultsOctober 29, 2018
Manchester City beat Tottenham Hotspur 1-0 at Wembley Stadium on Monday thanks to Riyad Mahrez's sixth-minute strike.
The result means Pep Guardiola's side return to the top of the Premier League table following the conclusion of Week 10's fixtures.
Week 10 Results
Watford 3-0 Huddersfield Town
Southampton 0-0 Newcastle United
Liverpool 4-1 Cardiff City
Fulham 0-3 Bournemouth
Brighton & Hove Albion 1-0 Wolverhampton Wanderers
Leicester City 1-1 West Ham United
Crystal Palace 2-2 Arsenal
Burnley 0-4 Chelsea
Manchester United 2-1 Everton
Tottenham Hotspur 0-1 Manchester City
Premier League Table (Games Played, Goal Difference and Points)
1. Manchester City: 10, +24, 26
2. Liverpool: 10, +16, 26
3. Chelsea: 10, +17, 24
4. Arsenal: 10, +11, 22
5. Tottenham Hotspur: 10, +8, 21
6. Bournemouth: 10, +7, 20
7. Watford: 10, +4, 19
8. Manchester United: 10, 0, 17
9. Everton: 10, +2, 15
10. Wolverhampton Wanderers: 10, 0, 15
11. Brighton & Hove Albion: 10, -2, 14
12. Leicester City: 10, 0, 13
13. West Ham United: 10, -6, 8
14. Crystal Palace: 10, -6, 8
15. Burnley: 10, -11, 8
16. Southampton: 10, -8, 7
17. Cardiff City: 10, -14, 5
18. Fulham: 10, -17, 5
19. Newcastle United: 10, -8, 3
20. Huddersfield Town: 10, -17, 3
Week 11 Fixtures
Bournemouth vs. Manchester United
Cardiff City vs. Leicester City
Everton vs. Brighton & Hove Albion
Newcastle United vs. Watford
West Ham United vs. Burnley
Arsenal vs. Liverpool
Wolverhampton Wanderers vs. Tottenham Hotspur
Manchester City vs. Southampton
Chelsea vs. Crystal Palace
Huddersfield Town vs. Fulham
Monday Recap
There were fears before the match about the state of the Wembley pitch, as it played host to the NFL game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday.
Goal showed how it looked ahead of kick-off:
Goal @goal
After hosting an NFL game yesterday, how's that Wembley pitch looking ahead of tonight's Man City vs. Tottenham match? 🌱🌱 https://t.co/jBH12dZ1zt
The state of the surface certainly did not affect Manchester City in the early stages. The champions needed just six minutes to open the scoring through Mahrez.
A long ball upfield from goalkeeper Ederson was misjudged by full-back Kieran Trippier, allowing Raheem Sterling to race forward and cut back for Mahrez to slot home.
Match of the Day noted Mahrez's record against Spurs:
Match of the Day @BBCMOTD
Riyad Mahrez has been directly involved in five goals in his last three games against Tottenham in the Premier League (3 goals, 2 assists). Live: https://t.co/dDjKjZM3Py #TOTMCI https://t.co/PKpnehqXK8
Chances continued to flow in a bright start in north London. Sterling fired wide for the visitors, while Harry Kane's swerving shot from distance only narrowly flew over the bar.
Hugo Lloris then tipped another Mahrez effort onto the post, before Kane wasted an excellent chance to equalise. The captain was played through by Erik Lamela, but his first touch was too heavy and allowed an onrushing Ederson to claim.
Manchester City had further chances to move ahead after the break. Bernardo Silva teed up David Silva in front of goal, but he nudged the ball on to Sterling for a shot that hit a defender and flew to safety.
Sergio Aguero had a couple of sights on goal but could not convert either. First he fired a tame shot at Lloris when well placed, then the Spurs goalkeeper then denied the Argentinian with a diving save.
Guardiola cut a frustrated figure on the touchline at the sight of his team's chances going begging and sent on Kevin De Bruyne for Aguero. Meanwhile, Dele Alli made his return from injury, as he replaced Mousa Dembele.
Alli's introduction proved effective, as he carved out a glorious chance that Lamela blazed over the bar with a little over 10 minutes of normal time remaining.
EiF Soccer blamed the pitch for his miss:
EiF @EiFSoccer
Safe to say that Lamela's miss came in large part because of the pitch (still has to do better). Ball was hopping around. Nobody to blame but Daniel Levy and the Tottenham board when it comes to the state of this pitch. Hurting not only City players, but also their own team.
Spurs could not muster another shot on goal, and their third league defeat of the season means they remain behind rivals Arsenal in fifth.
