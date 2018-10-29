Premier League Table: 2018 Standings, Week 11 Fixtures After Week 10 Results

Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

Manchester City beat Tottenham Hotspur 1-0 at Wembley Stadium on Monday thanks to Riyad Mahrez's sixth-minute strike.

The result means Pep Guardiola's side return to the top of the Premier League table following the conclusion of Week 10's fixtures.

Week 10 Results

Watford 3-0 Huddersfield Town

Southampton 0-0 Newcastle United

Liverpool 4-1 Cardiff City

Fulham 0-3 Bournemouth

Brighton & Hove Albion 1-0 Wolverhampton Wanderers

Leicester City 1-1 West Ham United

Crystal Palace 2-2 Arsenal

Burnley 0-4 Chelsea

Manchester United 2-1 Everton

Tottenham Hotspur 0-1 Manchester City

Premier League Table (Games Played, Goal Difference and Points)

1. Manchester City: 10, +24, 26

2. Liverpool: 10, +16, 26

3. Chelsea: 10, +17, 24

4. Arsenal: 10, +11, 22

5. Tottenham Hotspur: 10, +8, 21

6. Bournemouth: 10, +7, 20

7. Watford: 10, +4, 19

8. Manchester United: 10, 0, 17

9. Everton: 10, +2, 15

10. Wolverhampton Wanderers: 10, 0, 15

11. Brighton & Hove Albion: 10, -2, 14

12. Leicester City: 10, 0, 13

13. West Ham United: 10, -6, 8

14. Crystal Palace: 10, -6, 8

15. Burnley: 10, -11, 8

16. Southampton: 10, -8, 7

17. Cardiff City: 10, -14, 5

18. Fulham: 10, -17, 5

19. Newcastle United: 10, -8, 3

20. Huddersfield Town: 10, -17, 3

Week 11 Fixtures

Bournemouth vs. Manchester United

Cardiff City vs. Leicester City

Everton vs. Brighton & Hove Albion

Newcastle United vs. Watford

West Ham United vs. Burnley

Arsenal vs. Liverpool

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs. Tottenham Hotspur

Manchester City vs. Southampton

Chelsea vs. Crystal Palace

Huddersfield Town vs. Fulham

Monday Recap

There were fears before the match about the state of the Wembley pitch, as it played host to the NFL game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday.

Goal showed how it looked ahead of kick-off:

The state of the surface certainly did not affect Manchester City in the early stages. The champions needed just six minutes to open the scoring through Mahrez.

A long ball upfield from goalkeeper Ederson was misjudged by full-back Kieran Trippier, allowing Raheem Sterling to race forward and cut back for Mahrez to slot home.

Match of the Day noted Mahrez's record against Spurs:

Chances continued to flow in a bright start in north London. Sterling fired wide for the visitors, while Harry Kane's swerving shot from distance only narrowly flew over the bar.

Hugo Lloris then tipped another Mahrez effort onto the post, before Kane wasted an excellent chance to equalise. The captain was played through by Erik Lamela, but his first touch was too heavy and allowed an onrushing Ederson to claim.

Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images

Manchester City had further chances to move ahead after the break. Bernardo Silva teed up David Silva in front of goal, but he nudged the ball on to Sterling for a shot that hit a defender and flew to safety.

Sergio Aguero had a couple of sights on goal but could not convert either. First he fired a tame shot at Lloris when well placed, then the Spurs goalkeeper then denied the Argentinian with a diving save.

Guardiola cut a frustrated figure on the touchline at the sight of his team's chances going begging and sent on Kevin De Bruyne for Aguero. Meanwhile, Dele Alli made his return from injury, as he replaced Mousa Dembele.

Alli's introduction proved effective, as he carved out a glorious chance that Lamela blazed over the bar with a little over 10 minutes of normal time remaining.

EiF Soccer blamed the pitch for his miss:

Spurs could not muster another shot on goal, and their third league defeat of the season means they remain behind rivals Arsenal in fifth.