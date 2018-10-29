Bob Melvin, Billy Beane, David Forst Agree to Athletics Contract Extensions

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistOctober 29, 2018

Oakland Athletics manager Bob Melvin speaks during a news conference before American League wildcard baseball game against the New York Yankees, Wednesday, Oct. 3, 2018, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Frank Franklin II/Associated Press

The Oakland Athletics made the playoffs for the first time since the 2014 campaign and decided to keep the major pieces in place heading into the 2019 season.

The A's announced they have agreed to long-term contract extensions with executive vice president of baseball operations Billy Beane, general manager David Forst and manager Bob Melvin. Melvin has been the manager since he took over for the fired Bob Geren in 2011 and has helped lead the Athletics to the postseason four times during his tenure.

           

