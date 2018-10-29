Red Sox vs. Dodgers: Latest World Series 2018 Twitter Reaction

Red Sox vs. Dodgers: Latest World Series 2018 Twitter ReactionOctober 29, 2018
The Boston Red Sox captured their fourth World Series title in 15 years Sunday night, as they won the 2018 World Series 4-1 over the Los Angeles Dodgers.
In the hours since Chris Sale recorded the final out, the Red Sox haven't stopped celebrating, and even though Boston fans are used to welcoming championship teams in all sports back home, the next few days will be full of celebrations for one of the best teams in Major League Baseball history.
The 119 wins totaled by the Red Sox were the third-most in MLB history, and Red Sox legend Fred Lynn was quick to point out how proud he was of the team for earning that achievement:
Fred Lynn @19fredlynn
CONGRATULATIONS!!! @RedSox THE BEST TEAM IN ALL OF BASEBALL WON! @MLB @MLBNetwork #didseriousdamage 119 GAMES Won! @WEEI
A variety of athletes took to Twitter to express their pleasure with the Red Sox coming out on top, including Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors and Al Horford of the Boston Celtics:
Stephen Curry @StephenCurry30
From 30k feet in the air I’m screaming congrats to my @RedSox baby!!!!!!!! World Series Champs! Turn up one time for the one time 🎉🏆
Al Horford @Al_Horford
Champs!!!!!!!! Congrats @RedSox dominated all year and did it in postseason as well. All about the team!!!
Game 5 was highlighted by a two home run performance out of Most Valuable Player Steve Pearce. The first baseman hit his home runs in the first and eighth innings, while Mookie Betts and J.D. Martinez added solo shots of their own.
Pearce, who was acquired from the Toronto Blue Jays in June, became the third player 35 or older to hit a pair of home runs in a World Series game, per MLB Stat of the Day:
MLB Stat of the Day @MLBStatoftheDay
Steve Pearce joins Babe Ruth and Ted Kluszewski as the only players 35 or older to have a multi-homer #WorldSeries game. https://t.co/G5s9BImZ1v
After he won the MVP, praise came flowing down from a wide range of baseball fans on Twitter for the experienced infielder.
Andrew McCutchen, who was one of Pearce's teammates in Pittsburgh, was one of the first to show the MVP love on Twitter:
Pearce also played for the Baltimore Orioles, and Hall of Fame pitcher Jim Palmer congratulated him on his World Series performance on behalf of the Baltimore organization:
Jim Palmer @Jim22Palmer
Steve Pearce. Obviously. Congrats, Steve, on behalf of Baltimore Orioles!!!!! We were rooting for you!!@WayneTwentyOcho #mvp #orioles #redsox #aleast #worldserieschamps @Orioles @RedSox @MLB
Pearce's MVP honors came 10 yards after a basketball player with a similar last name won the award in the NBA Finals for the Boston Celtics, as MLB's official Twitter account pointed out:
MLB @MLB
2008 NBA Finals: Boston beats LA. Pierce named MVP. 2018 #WorldSeries: Boston beats LA. Pearce named MVP. https://t.co/fDjcEblBVF
The 35-year-old wasn't the only Red Sox player who enjoyed success throughout the World Series, as Fancred's Jon Heyman tweeted out some notable winners and losers:
Jon Heyman @JonHeyman
World Series winners: David Price, Steve Pearce, Nate Eovaldi, Alex Cora. World Series losers: Johnny Hustle and a couple others.
Dodgers shortstop Manny Machado came under plenty of criticism for his play and lack of effort during the five games of the World Series.
Machado, who is a free agent, didn't want to comment on where he'll play the 2019 season and beyond, per Jorge Castillo of the Los Angeles Times:
Jorge Castillo @jorgecastillo
Manny Machado on what his future holds: "Honestly, I can’t even answer that question. I don’t know. I’m hurt right now. We just lost in the World Series so can’t give an answer."
Although the Dodgers' season once again ended in a disappointing World Series loss, Magic Johnson, who is one of the owners of the ball club, expressed his support in the franchise:
