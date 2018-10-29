Report: Barcelona Won't Sell Jordi Alba for Less Than £133M Release Clause

Tom Sunderland@@TomSunderland_Featured ColumnistOctober 29, 2018

BARCELONA, SPAIN - OCTOBER 28: Jordi Alba of Barcelona celebrate his team's goal during the La Liga match between FC Barcelona and Real Madrid CF at Camp Nou on October 28, 2018 in Barcelona, Spain. (Photo by Quality Sport Images/Getty Images )
Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Barcelona will reportedly only consider selling Manchester United target Jordi Alba if they are forced to by a club triggering the defender's £133 million release clause.

United have been linked with Alba as the left-back edges closer to the final 18 months of his contract in Catalonia, but Sport (h/t TalkSport) reported only by meeting the clause in his agreement will Barca even consider a sale.

Alba has been in hot form of late and scored in Wednesday's 2-0 UEFA Champions League win over Inter Milan before assisting Philippe Coutinho's opener in their 5-1 mauling of Real Madrid in El Clasico on Sunday.

        

