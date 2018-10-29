Rick Pitino Wants to Be NBA Coaching Candidate: 'I Want to Be Part of a Team'

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistOctober 29, 2018

FILE - In this Feb. 21, 2018 file photo, former Louisville basketball coach Rick Pitino appears during a news conference in New York. Diversion Books announced Monday, July 30 that Pitino has a memoir coming in September 4.
Seth Wenig/Associated Press

Former Louisville head coach Rick Pitino has interest in coaching again at the NBA level, as he told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski:

"I just want to be a part of an organization. I want to develop young players. I want to be part of a team. I miss it terribly. I'm using this time to really study the NBA. If something opens up with a young basketball team, I'd have deep interest in it.

"I think the league is going to get younger and player development will become even more important to every organization. That's my forte. I believe I can help an organization find a pathway to success."

                    

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

