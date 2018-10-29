Rick Pitino Wants to Be NBA Coaching Candidate: 'I Want to Be Part of a Team'

Seth Wenig/Associated Press

Former Louisville head coach Rick Pitino has interest in coaching again at the NBA level, as he told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski:

"I just want to be a part of an organization. I want to develop young players. I want to be part of a team. I miss it terribly. I'm using this time to really study the NBA. If something opens up with a young basketball team, I'd have deep interest in it.

"I think the league is going to get younger and player development will become even more important to every organization. That's my forte. I believe I can help an organization find a pathway to success."

