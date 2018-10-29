MLB Rumors: Latest Trade Buzz on Gary Sanchez, Sonny Gray and More

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

The 2018 MLB season is now in the books and the Boston Red Sox are World Series champions.

With that comes the start of another busy MLB offseason, highlighted by a star-studded free-agent class that includes Bryce Harper, Manny Machado and potentially Clayton Kershaw if he decides to exercise his opt-out clause.

That said, the trade market could be just as impactful, especially considering the shortage of impact starting pitching options available in free agency and the exorbitant price tag expected to be applied to the top available bats.

With the rumor mill set to kick into high gear, we've taken a quick look at some of the latest trade buzz.

The Yankees are receiving calls on Gary Sanchez

Elsa/Getty Images

It was a tough 2018 season for New York Yankees catcher Gary Sanchez.

After posting a 126 OPS+ with 33 home runs and 90 RBI in 2017, the 25-year-old was expected to be a crucial part of the team's offense once again this season.

Instead, he hit just .186/.291/.406 for an 86 OPS+ and a groin injury limited him to just 89 games.

With team control through the 2022 season and an impressive track record of success already on his resume, Sanchez will be a prime candidate for a bounce-back season in 2019.

It should come as no surprise then that a few opportunistic teams have already inquired about potentially acquiring him in a buy-low trade.

"We know what he’s capable of doing," general manager Brian Cashman said on Michael Kay’s radio show (h/t Mike Axisa of River Ave. Blues). "And I’m already getting phone calls to be honest from clubs trying to knock on our door to see if he’s available. And he’s not … He will be our catcher."

While a trade is unlikely and Cashman was rather cut-and-dry in his comments here, teams wouldn't be reaching out if they didn't think there was at least some chance of acquiring him.



If a catcher-needy team like the Atlanta Braves or Washington Nationals comes along with an offer they can't refuse, crazier things have happened.



The Blue Jays could decline their team option on Justin Smoak

Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images

Jon Heyman of FanCred offered up the following simple note in his latest roundup: "The Jays aren’t a certainty to pick up Justin Smoak’s $7 million option."

Smoak, 31, has been a revelation for the Blue Jays the past two seasons after signing a two-year, $8.5 million extension at the end of the 2016 season that included a 2019 option:

2017: 131 OPS+, 38 HR, 90 RBI, 3.2 WAR

131 OPS+, 38 HR, 90 RBI, 3.2 WAR 2018: 122 OPS+, 25 HR, 77 RBI, 2.3 WAR

For teams looking to add a reasonably priced power hitter without making a long-term commitment, acquiring Smoak as a one-year rental would appear to be an appealing option.



It's a surprising then to hear that his option is not a lock to be exercised.

The Blue Jays are clearly rebuilding and with the contracts of Josh Donaldson and Marco Estrada off the books, money shouldn't be a driving factor.

Unless they've already canvassed the market and failed to get any promising nibbles, it's hard to envision a scenario where cutting ties with Smoak and paying his $250,000 buyout is the best option.

The Starting Pitching Market

Brace Hemmelgarn/Getty Images

The starting pitching market in free agency features the likes of Patrick Corbin, Dallas Keuchel, Nathan Eovaldi, Charlie Morton and J.A. Happ—solid options, but better fits as middle-of-the-rotation starters than staff headliners.

As a result, it could be a busy winter on the starting pitching trade market.

Jeff Todd of MLBTradeRumors recently took a quick run through what the market might look like, breaking the pitchers into three categories:

Top Targets: Madison Bumgarner (SF), Jacob deGrom (NYM), Noah Syndergaard (NYM), Zack Wheeler (NYM), Zack Greinke (ARI)

Mid-Rotation Targets: Sonny Gray (NYY), Andrew Cashner (BAL), Ivan Nova (PIT), Tanner Roark (WAS), Marcus Stroman (TOR), Robbie Ray (ARI), Zack Godley (ARI), Dylan Bundy (BAL), Danny Duffy (KC)

Contract Dumps: Ian Kennedy (KC), Tyler Chatwood (CHC), Jordan Zimmermann (DET), Alex Cobb (BAL), Jeff Samardzija (SF), Homer Bailey (CIN)

Most of those names are speculative on Todd's part, though it does sound like Sonny Gray is a likely candidate to be dealt.

"We’re entering the winter open-minded to relocation," Yankees GM Brian Cashman told David Lennon of Newsday in regards of Gray. "It’s probably best to try somewhere else."

If nothing else, the list should serve as a useful resource of pitchers that might be available this winter.

All stats courtesy of Baseball Reference and FanGraphs, unless otherwise noted.