Report: Inter Milan to Revive Interest in Real Madrid's Luka Modric in January

Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric will reportedly be the subject of a renewed bid from Inter Milan in January, with the club understood to be on the verge of appointing former Juventus CEO Beppe Marotta.

Tuttosport (h/t TalkSport) reported the Nerazzurri are close to naming ex-Juve transfer guru Marotta in some capacity, and they'll hope his influence can push a deal for Modric over the line this winter.

The Croatia international was linked with a move to the San Siro over the summer and could be tempted to jump ship after Real lost 5-1 to Barcelona on Sunday, their fifth defeat in seven matches.

