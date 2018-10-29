Report: Inter Milan to Revive Interest in Real Madrid's Luka Modric in January

Tom Sunderland@@TomSunderland_Featured ColumnistOctober 29, 2018

BARCELONA, SPAIN - OCTOBER 28: Luka Modric of Real Madrid CF looks on during the La Liga match between FC Barcelona and Real Madrid CF at Camp Nou on October 28, 2018 in Barcelona, Spain. (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)
David Ramos/Getty Images

Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric will reportedly be the subject of a renewed bid from Inter Milan in January, with the club understood to be on the verge of appointing former Juventus CEO Beppe Marotta. 

Tuttosport (h/t TalkSport) reported the Nerazzurri are close to naming ex-Juve transfer guru Marotta in some capacity, and they'll hope his influence can push a deal for Modric over the line this winter.

The Croatia international was linked with a move to the San Siro over the summer and could be tempted to jump ship after Real lost 5-1 to Barcelona on Sunday, their fifth defeat in seven matches.

        

