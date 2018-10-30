EPL 100: Ranking of Premier League's Best Players After Matchday 10

EPL 100: Ranking of Premier League's Best Players After Matchday 10

    We're 10 games into the Premier League season, and there are still three unbeaten teams. Manchester City, Chelsea and Liverpool are all hinting at an epic title race, with Arsenal not far behind them and Tottenham Hotspur still in the mix too.

    To help you chew over all the action in Gameweek 10 and assess how every team and player got on, B/R returns with another season of the EPL100, ranking the best players in the Premier League by position.

    Only performances in the 2018-19 Premier League season affect this ranking. Reputations, cup performances and European showings matter not.

    To be eligible, players need to have started at least 50 per cent of the games—so, in this case, five out of 10 (or more). That means Lucas Torreira, Anthony Martial and Riyad Mahrez are finally eligible, but Leroy Sane still isn't.

    Players who have appeared in multiple positions (example: Bernardo Silva) are categorized by the spot they've played most. If those values are level, they fall into the category they played most recently.

Goalkeepers

1 of 7

    Malcolm Couzens/Getty Images

    Catching and parrying his way to the top of the goalkeeper rankings is Lukasz Fabianski, who continued his excellent start to life at West Ham United against Leicester City this weekend in the 1-1 draw.

    That he's kept so busy helps him shine, and that's an advantage he has over the likes of Kepa Arrizabalaga and Alisson Becker, but he still has to produce the goods—and boy does he do it.

    Entering the top 10 this week is Mat Ryan, who has played a significant part in Brighton's three straight 1-0 wins. Hugo Lloris' drop of six places reflects how tight it is between these players; one dodgy game can really set you back.

    Biggest rise: Lukasz Fabianski (+6)

    Biggest fall: Hugo Lloris (-6)

          

    Top 10 Goalkeepers
    RankPlayerClub
    1Lukasz Fabianski (+6)West Ham
    2Martin Dubravka (+1)
    		Newcastle
    3Rui Patricio (-2)Wolves
    4Joe Hart (-2)Burnley
    5Ederson Moraes (-1)Manchester City
    6Alex McCarthy (-1)
    		Southampton
    7Ben Foster (New!)Watford
    8David De Gea (+1)Manchester United
    9Mat Ryan (New!)Brighton
    10Hugo Lloris (-6)Tottenham

Right-Backs/Right Wing-Backs

2 of 7

    Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

    Selhurst Park bore witness to some super right-back play on Sunday, with Hector Bellerin and Aaron Wan-Bissaka both nailing their one-on-one defensive duties, and the former offering some good forward runs too.

    A day later, on the opposite side of London, Wembley witnessed the opposite from Kieran Trippier, who struggled mightily with Raheem Sterling in a defensive capacity during Tottenham's 1-0 loss to Manchester City.

    In that same game Kyle Walker endured a pretty mixed performance. He started well but eventually allowed his lust to have a big game against his old team get the better of him, leading him to try overambitious and overcomplicated things.

    Biggest rise: Adam Smith (+2)

    Biggest fall: Multiple (-1)    

          

    Top 10 RBs/RWBs
    RankPlayerClub
    1Matt Doherty (Stay)Wolves
    2Kyle Walker (Stay)Manchester City
    3Cesar Azpilicueta (Stay)Chelsea
    4Aaron Wan-Bissaka (+1)
    		Crystal Palace
    5Trent Alexander-Arnold (-1)Liverpool
    6Hector Bellerin (Stay)Arsenal
    7Pablo Zabaleta (Stay)
    		West Ham
    8Adam Smith (+2)Bournemouth
    9Daryl Janmaat (-1)Watford
    10Kieran Trippier (-1)Tottenham

Left-Backs/Left Wing-Backs

3 of 7

    James Williamson - AMA/Getty Images

    Rarely will you see a defender who kept a clean sheet play as badly as Benjamin Mendy did on Monday night. He made two defensive errors that could easily have led to goals, passed badly and didn't attack with any belief or promise either.

    He drops below Ben Chilwell, who was again a real physical presence on the left for Leicester City this weekend, and Luke Shaw has closed the gap on them both with another assured display in Manchester United's 2-1 victory over Everton.

    Jonny's last two performances haven't been good; he's trending the wrong way.

    Biggest rise: Ben Chilwell (+3)

    Biggest fall: Jose Holebas, Jonny (-2)

                

    Top 10 LBs/LWBs
    RankPlayerClub
    1Marcos Alonso (Stay)Chelsea
    2Andy Robertson (Stay)Liverpool
    3Ben Chilwell (+3)
    		Leicester City
    4Benjamin Mendy (-1)
    		Manchester City
    5Luke Shaw (+2)Manchester United
    6Jose Holebas (-2)Watford
    7Jonny (-2)Wolves
    8Danny Rose (Stay)Tottenham
    9Lucas Digne (Stay)Everton
    10Nacho Monreal (Stay)
    		Arsenal

Centre-Backs

4 of 7

    Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

    One lapse in judgement aside, Aymeric Laporte had a stellar game against Tottenham and moves into second place in the rankings off the back of it. John Stones was even better, and he moves up into fifth.

    The biggest jump this week is Issa Diop's, who was as brilliant against Leicester City as he has been for a few weeks now. He looked all set for a rocky start to Premier League life after scoring an own goal on his debut against Arsenal, but he's flushed that from the system and put together a really strong sequence of performances.

    Nathan Ake has been similarly excellent of late, contributing heavily to Bournemouth's new-found defensive stubbornness.

    Biggest rise: Issa Diop (+8)

    Biggest fall: Jan Vertonghen (-6)

            

    Top 20 CBs
    RankPlayerClub
    1Virgil van Dijk (Stay)
    		Liverpool
    2Aymeric Laporte (+1)Manchester City
    3Antonio Rudiger (+1)Chelsea
    4Joe Gomez (-2)Liverpool
    5John Stones (+3)Manchester City
    6Michael Keane (-1)Everton
    7Ryan Bennett (-2)Wolves
    8Issa Diop (+8)West Ham
    9Toby Alderweireld (-2)Tottenham
    10Craig Cathcart (+2)Watford
    11Willy Boly (Stay)Wolves
    12David Luiz (+2)Chelsea
    13Conor Coady (-4)Wolves
    14Nathan Ake (+1)Bournemouth
    15Federico Fernandez (+2)Newcastle United
    16Jan Vertonghen (-6)Tottenham
    17Kurt Zouma (-4)Everton
    18Shane Duffy (Stay)
    		Brighton
    19Steve Cook (Stay)Bournemouth
    20Davinson Sanchez (New!)Tottenham

Defensive Midfielders/Central Midfielders

5 of 7

    Chloe Knott - Danehouse/Getty Images

    This week was a victory for the deep-lying midfielders, with plenty who operate in that classic No. 6 position excelling for their clubs.

    On Saturday Etienne Capoue and Declan Rice dominated; on Sunday Jorginho and Lucas Torreira bossed it; on Monday Fernandinho put in a monster shift to help stymie Tottenham.

    There were some good No. 8 displays, too, with David Silva, Georginio Wijnaldum, Paul Pogba and N'Golo Kante all impressing to various degrees.

    Mateo Kovacic's drop is a big one, but he's seemingly been relegated to Europa League duty, impacting less in the Premier League as a result, and that's reflected here.

    Biggest rise: Multiple (+4)

    Biggest fall: Mateo Kovacic (-9)

              

    Top 20 DMs/CMs
    RankPlayerClub
    1Bernardo Silva (Stay)Manchester City
    2David Silva (Stay)Manchester City
    3Fernandinho (+4)Manchester City
    4Etienne Capoue (Stay)Watford
    5Georginio Wijnaldum (+4)
    		Liverpool
    6Jorginho (+4)Chelsea
    7Joao Moutinho (-2)Wolves
    8Ruben Neves (-2)Wolves
    9Abdoulaye Doucoure (+4)Watford
    10N'Golo Kante (+2)Chelsea
    11Declan Rice (+3)West Ham
    12Mateo Kovacic (-9)Chelsea
    13James Milner (-5)Liverpool
    14Lucas Torreira (New!)Arsenal 
    15Idrissa Gueye (-4)Everton
    16Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg (-1) Southampton
    17Philip Billing (+2)Huddersfield Town
    18Jean Michael Seri (-2)
    		Fulham
    19Paul Pogba (New!)Manchester United
    20Jonjo Shelvey (-2)
    		Newcastle

Attacking Midfielders/Wingers

6 of 7

    Jan Kruger/Getty Images

    Eden Hazard missed Chelsea's win over Burnley, but he's been far and away the best player in the Premier League so far this season, so for anyone to overtake him they would have needed a magical performance.

    Raheem Sterling was the most likely bet to manage it, and while he did play well against Tottenham, assisting the only goal of the game, it wasn't enough.

    Ryan Fraser, Roberto Pereyra, Gylfi Sigurdsson, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah all impacted their games in a notable way, ensuring the top 10 is packed with top performers.

    Anthony Martial and Riyad Mahrez have now played enough games to enter the top 20. Leroy Sane (four starts) is still at least two weeks away after not featuring on Monday.

    Biggest rise: Sadio Mane (+8)

    Biggest fall: J.B. Gudmundsson (-10)

              

    Top 20 AMs/Wingers
    RankPlayerClub
    1Eden Hazard (Stay)Chelsea
    2Raheem Sterling (Stay)Manchester City
    3Ryan Fraser (+1)Bournemouth
    4Roberto Pereyra (+2)Watford
    5Gylfi Sigurdsson (Stay)Everton
    6Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (+1)Arsenal
    7Sadio Mane (+8)
    		Liverpool
    8Mohamed Salah (+3)Liverpool
    9Richarlison (-6)Everton
    10James Maddison (-1)
    		Leicester City
    11Will Hughes (+5)
    		Watford
    12Willian (+1)Chelsea
    13David Brooks (+4)Bournemouth
    14Lucas Moura (Stay)Tottenham
    15Riyad Mahrez (New!)Manchester City
    16Anthony Martial (New!)Manchester United
    17Helder Costa (+2)Wolves
    18J.B. Gudmundsson (-10)
    		Burnley
    19Alex Iwobi (New!)Arsenal
    20Josh Murphy (-8)Cardiff City

Strikers

7 of 7

    Marc Atkins/Getty Images

    Sergio Aguero's blank at Wembley Stadium creates room for a new No. 1 among the strikers this week. Step forward, Callum Wilson.

    The Bournemouth striker hit his fourth and fifth goals of the season against a sorry Fulham defence and worked hard when his side were in the defensive phase.

    Moving into third is Glenn Murray, who also notched his fifth of the campaign on Saturday, and jumping into fifth is Wilfried Zaha, who was very lively against Arsenal, striking the post and winning a penalty.

    Biggest rise: Wilfried Zaha (+5)

    Biggest fall: Alexandre Lacazette (-2)

                     

    Top 10 Strikers
    RankPlayerClub
    1Callum Wilson (+2)Bournemouth
    2Sergio Aguero (-1)
    		Manchester City
    3Glenn Murray (+1)Brighton
    4Alexandre Lacazette (-2)Arsenal
    5Wilfried Zaha (+5)Crystal Palace
    6Troy Deeney (-1)Watford
    7Roberto Firmino (Stay)Liverpool
    8Raul Jimenez (-1)Wolves
    9Aleksandar Mitrovic (-1)Fulham
    10Marko Arnautovic (-1)West Ham

                                

