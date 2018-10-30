EPL 100: Ranking of Premier League's Best Players After Matchday 10

0 of 7

We're 10 games into the Premier League season, and there are still three unbeaten teams. Manchester City, Chelsea and Liverpool are all hinting at an epic title race, with Arsenal not far behind them and Tottenham Hotspur still in the mix too.

To help you chew over all the action in Gameweek 10 and assess how every team and player got on, B/R returns with another season of the EPL100, ranking the best players in the Premier League by position.

Only performances in the 2018-19 Premier League season affect this ranking. Reputations, cup performances and European showings matter not.

To be eligible, players need to have started at least 50 per cent of the games—so, in this case, five out of 10 (or more). That means Lucas Torreira, Anthony Martial and Riyad Mahrez are finally eligible, but Leroy Sane still isn't.

Players who have appeared in multiple positions (example: Bernardo Silva) are categorized by the spot they've played most. If those values are level, they fall into the category they played most recently.