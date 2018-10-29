Mauricio Pochettino Says He Has 'The Worst Feeling' in 5 Years with Tottenham

VI-Images/Getty Images

Mauricio Pochettino has said he feels the worst he has in his entire time as Tottenham Hotspur manager and his frustration at the club's failure to win silverware is "massive."

Pochettino is in his fifth year as Spurs boss and this season has helped them rack up 21 points from nine matches to record their best start to a Premier League campaign, per the Mirror's John Cross.

However, after watching his side draw with PSV Eindhoven to take just one point from their first three UEFA Champions League matches and ahead of Spurs' clash with Manchester City on Monday, Pochettino said:

"This season, my feeling is the worst. The season so far, it's strange because my feeling is the worst feeling I've had in the five years that I've been here. It's the worst. But it's the best start ever for the club in the Premier League. It’s strange, no?"

