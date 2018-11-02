Match Card, Potential Spoilers, Picks and More for WWE Crown Jewel 2018

2 of 7

Credit: WWE.com

For some reason, Shinsuke Nakamura has been on the sidelines over the past few months, as he wasn't booked for Hell in a Cell or Super Show-Down and wasn't even the focal point of his match at SummerSlam before that.

Despite holding the United States Championship, he's been devoid of any feuds or storylines, making a handful of appearances and doing nothing substantial. It's as if WWE has no idea what to do with him and has given up trying, hoping if he's out of sight, he's out of mind and that nobody would complain.

With Crown Jewel, he could have been in the World Cup tournament but failed to qualify. Then, the night before this event, WWE randomly announced he would be defending his title against Rusev, as if that makes up for pretty much ignoring him since August.

This was so randomly thrown together that WWE.com's advertisement for it has nothing to say to promote it other than that it's simply happening. There's nothing to this—no feud, momentum or backstory, and it's on the pre-show, which means fewer eyes will be on it.

There is no reason to believe Rusev stands a chance at winning the title in this match with all of those factors weighing against him.

Also, with Survivor Series coming up and the Raw champions set to face SmackDown's titleholders, it seems far more likely a heel like Nakamura would go up against Seth Rollins instead of a babyface like Rusev.

This is filler to help pad out the Kickoff and nothing more. Don't get your hopes up for it to mean anything.

Pick: Nakamura retains the championship.