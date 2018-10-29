NFL Trade Rumors: Latest Buzz on Pierre Garcon, Ha-Ha Clinton-Dix, More

Rob Carr/Getty Images

We're only a day away from the 2018 NFL trade deadline—which hits at 4 p.m. ET, October 30—and we can expect there to be some intriguing activity as the clock ticks down.

It's clear that teams aren't as afraid to make moves in-season as they once were. The fact they can now trade compensatory draft picks as part of deals, may play a role in that. At least, it's put more ammunition out there for potential deals. We've already seen players like Amari Cooper and Carlos Hyde moved, and other notable names are sure to follow.

Let's break down some of the latest trade rumors with the deadline rapidly approaching.

$9ers Could Move Garcon



Three is likely to be no shortage of teams looking for wide receiver help before the trade window closes. Teams like the Cleveland Browns and the Indianapolis Colts are short at the position, while teams like the New England Patriots could be looking to improve their depth there.

One name that should draw interest is Pierre Garcon. According to Pro Football Talk's Peter King, the San Francisco 49ers could be dealt.

Moving Garcon would make a lot of sense. He's in Year 2 of a five-year, $47.5 million deal, and the 49ers are 1-7 and staring down a lost season. Garcon only has $7.2 million of dead cap remaining on his deal after this season, so he may be an offseason cap casualty anyway.

Garcon is 32 years old and has just 230 yards receiving this season, but his experience and veteran savvy could make him attractive to receiver-needy teams. Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, teams have indeed called about Garcon.

According to King, though, a return to the Colts probably isn't imminent.

"The Colts would like to add a receiver," King wrote. "But I don’t believe they will do anything to affect their draft status next April; picks are too important to GM Chris Ballard."

Packers Could Make Clinton-Dix Available

We've seen one former first-round pick moved in Cooper. We could see another if the Green Bay Packers decide to part with 2014 first-rounder Ha Ha Clinton-Dix.

According to Albert Breer of theMMQB, Clinton-Dix could be available for the right price.

"Clinton-Dix s another who could potentially be moved before Tuesday," Breer wrote. "It’s not that he’s fallen out of favor—he’s actually played every snap on defense for Green Bay through six games. But he’s in a contract year, and the Packers have some depth in the secondary to play with."

As Breer points out, the Packers aren't unhappy with Clinton-Dix. Dealing him would likely be more of a statement on the team's belief it can re-sign him in the offseason—at least a price the team is comfortable with.

Clinton-Dix is having a strong campaign—he has 27 tackles, three passes defended, three interceptions, a forced fumble and a sack—and that increases his value both in the spring and right now.

If the Packers feel they're going to lose Clinton-Dix in the offseason anyway, it makes total sense to get something for him while they can, and that something could be notable. Green Bay seems to feel it has the depth to replace him either way.

Teams Trying to Get Landon Collins

Seth Wenig/Associated Press

The 1-7 New York Giants are already known sellers with the deadline approaching, as they've dealt both Eli Apple and Damon Harrison. According to Ralph Vacchiano of SNY New York, teams have been trying to add safety Landon Collins to the list of New York's departures.

"The Giants have received trade offers for the 24-year-old safety, and some believe they might be willing to move him if they receive a second-day pick (Rounds 2 or 3) in the 2019 NFL Draft," Vacchiano wrote."

Don't count Bleacher Report's Matt Miller among those who believe Collins could be dealt, though.

"Teams are at least poking around to the Giants, like, hey, are you moving this guy? It sounds like they are not interested in trading him, so we're not going to see him moved," Miller said on the Stick to Football podcast.

It's not surprising to see teams interested in Collins, who has been to two Pro Bowls in his three NFL seasons. For the same reason, it makes a ton of sense for the Giants to keep him too.

If New York actually deals Collins, it likely indicates that the front office doesn't believe it can or will want to re-sign him in the offseason. As is the case with Clinton-Dix, Collins is in the final year of his current deal.

Denver Could Deal Demaryius Thomas

The Denver Broncos aren't in the basement the way the Giants and 49er are, but at 3-5 and in the same division as the Kansas City Chiefs, they might as well be. For this season, it's no surprise to hear Denver could be dealing before the deadline.

A name to keep an eye on is wide receiver Demaryius Thomas, according to NFL Media's Ian Rapoport:

Thomas will turn 31 in December and he has just one year remaining on his contract. He probably won't be a part of Denver's long-term future, but the draft pick he might net could be.

Thomas is still quite productive—he has 402 yards and three touchdowns so far this season—which is why the Broncos may be able to get something substantial in return for him. Thomas, for his part, seems like he'll be fine if he moves or if he stays.

"I'll be able to play ball," he said, per Nicki Jhabvala of The Athletic. "I'll be able to do what I love. If it's the Bronco, I would love it. But if it's not, it's a business. I gotta deal with it."

We should find out what Thomas has to deal with within the next 24 hours.