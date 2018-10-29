Red Sox, Astros, Yankees, Dodgers Headline Top Odds to Win 2019 World Series

David J. Phillip/Associated Press

The Boston Red Sox won the 2018 World Series, but they aren't alone as favorites to win the 2019 title.

According to OddsShark, the champions are even with the Houston Astros to bring home the championship next year:

The Los Angeles Dodgers have lost in the World Series in each of the last two years, but oddsmakers believe they still have a strong chance of contending with 8-1 odds to finally win it all next season.

The Red Sox have plenty of reasons to be thinking back-to-back titles, especially considering the dominance of the latest run. They led the majors with 108 wins before going 11-3 on the way to a championship.

Perhaps most importantly, most of the key players will return in 2019, with only a handful of players headed toward free agency, such as Craig Kimbrel, Ian Kinsler, Nathan Eovaldi and World Series MVP Steve Pearce. While these players were useful, they can all be replaced.

With Mookie Betts, J.D. Martinez, Chris Sale and more returning to the roster, there is more than enough talent for another big year.

Of course, no one has defended a title since the New York Yankees in 2000, so the door is open for a few other teams to stay in contention.

The Yankees and Astros aren't going anywhere with their loaded rosters full of young players who are still getting better. With a few more breaks, they could have knocked off Boston this season.

In the National League, the Atlanta Braves and Milwaukee Brewers are both expected to build off strong years.

On the other end of the spectrum is the Baltimore Orioles, which have just 350-1 odds to win a title next year after going 47-115 this season.