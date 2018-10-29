World Series 2018: Top Stars, Stats and Highlights from Red Sox vs. Dodgers

World Series 2018: Top Stars, Stats and Highlights from Red Sox vs. DodgersOctober 29, 2018
The Boston Red Sox are on their way back home with their fourth World Series title since 2004.
Boston captured its ninth championship in franchise history with a dominant performance in Game 5 at Dodger Stadium led by a few unexpected heroes.
Steve Pearce, who participated in the second postseason of his 12-year career, took home the Most Valuable Player award for the clutch hits he delivered throughout the series, including a pair of home runs in Game 5.
David Price emerged as the other unlikely hero for the Red Sox, as he won Games 2 and 5 to erase the narrative about his postseason struggles.
While Price and Pearce were the standout stars, other players made plenty of key contributions throughout the World Series to help Boston capture the title in dominant fashion.
Top Stars
Steve Pearce
Toronto's trade of Pearce to the Red Sox in June will go down as the best piece of business from the summer.
Pearce displayed glimpses of his power throughout his 50 regular-season appearances for the Red Sox, as he hit seven home runs and drove in 26 runs.
At most, the first baseman was expected to provide cover for Mitch Moreland and come up with a clutch hit or two during the postseason.
Pearce blew everyone away with a home run and four RBI in Game 4 and two more dingers in the series-clinching Game 5 victory.
With his pair of round trippers in Game 5, Pearce became the second Boston player to ever hit three home runs in the World Series, per The Athletic's Katie Sharp:
Katie Sharp @ktsharp
Red Sox players to hit 3 HR in a single World Series: Steve Pearce (2018) Carl Yastrzemski (1967)
David Price
Throughout his postseason career, Price showed flashes of brilliance, but he was far from Boston's go-to guy in the starting rotation entering the World Series.
In two World Series starts, Price gave up six hits and three earned runs over 13 innings, and he made a brief appearance in the 18-inning marathon in Game 3.
Before the World Series, Price had one victory in 12 playoff starts, with the win coming against Houston in Game 6 of the ALCS.
If Pearce hadn't hit two home runs in Game 5, Price would've been named MVP for his pair of marvelous performances against a Dodgers lineup that had no answers for him.
Top Stats
Boston's ninth World Series victory was the first for manager Alex Cora, who became the first rookie manager since Bob Brenly in 2001 to win the World Series, per MLB Stat of the Day:
MLB Stat of the Day @MLBStatoftheDay
In his first year as manager, @ac13alex is a #WorldSeries champion. The last rookie manager to accomplish the feat was Bob Brenly with the 2001 @Dbacks. https://t.co/ZivaOOp1LQ
Pearce joined an illustrious list of 10 players, including Babe Ruth, Reggie Jackson and Johnny Bench as players to hit two or more home runs in a series-clinching World Series game, per Sharp:
Katie Sharp @ktsharp
2+ HR in Potential Clinching World Series Game: Steve Pearce 2018 Kirk Gibson 1984 Eddie Murray 1983 Reggie Jackson 1977 Johnny Bench 1976 Yogi Berra 1956 Duke Snider 1952 Tony Lazzeri 1932 Babe Ruth 1928 Harry Hooper 1915
Price won the clinching games of back-to-back series against Cy Young winners, which was the first time that's ever occurred, per ESPN's Buster Olney:
Buster Olney @Buster_ESPN
ELIAS: If the Red Sox win, David Price will have clinched two consecutive series against Cy Young winners – Justin Verlander and Clayton Kershaw – in the same postseason. That's never been done before.
Chris Sale, who came on to close Game 5 in the ninth for Boston, became the ninth pitcher and first since 1945 to record the first and last outs of the World Series, per Baseball Reference:
Baseball Reference @baseball_ref
Pitchers who got the first and last out of the #worldseries: Babe Adams, 1909 Ernie Shore, 1916 Art Nehf, 1922 Waite Hoyt, 1928 Lefty Gomez, 1937 Paul Derringer, 1940 Spud Chandler, 1943 Hal Newhouser, 1945 And Chris Sale, 2018
Boston finished the season with 119 wins, which is the third-most in MLB history behind the 1998 New York Yankees and 2001 Seattle Mariners, per the league's official Twitter account:
Highlights
Mookie Betts produced an insurance run in the sixth inning for the Red Sox, as he took Clayton Kershaw deep:
FOX Sports @FOXSports
MOOOOOOKIE! The MVP candidate comes through for the @RedSox with a solo shot in Game 5! https://t.co/IbrXC3bYTA
J.D. Martinez extended the Boston lead to three runs in the seventh inning, when he sent a solo blast to center off Kershaw:
FOX Sports @FOXSports
Red Sox are doing damage! J.D. Martinez homers to center to give Boston a 3-run lead in the 7th! https://t.co/zvtfrsej2N
Sale recorded the final out of the 2018 World Series by striking out Manny Machado, who had a disappointing series for the Dodgers:
FOX Sports @FOXSports
THE BOSTON RED SOX ARE WORLD CHAMPIONS!!! Chris Sale strikes out Manny Machado to close out the World Series! https://t.co/u62k4SVQPv
During the postgame celebration in the locker room, the Red Sox trolled the rival New York Yankees by singing "New York, New York":
Follow Joe on Twitter, @JTansey90.
Statistics obtained from Baseball Reference unless otherwise noted.
119-Win Red Sox Cemented as 1 of the Best Teams Ever