Red Sox's Steve Pearce Wins 2018 World Series MVP Award

Steve Pearce was named the 2018 World Series MVP after helping the Boston Red Sox win the series in five games.

The first baseman hit three homers over the course of the series, including two in the deciding Game 5 on Sunday night.

He also totaled four RBI in Game 4 while transforming the game with a pair of big hits.

Pearce failed to get a hit in either of the first two games and then barely appeared in the marathon 18-inning game, drawing a walk in his only plate appearance in the 11th.

However, he was the star when it mattered in the last two games of the series, earning some great commentary from those watching:

While the award is well-deserved, few would have expected it before the series started.

Pearce came to the team in a midseason trade with the Toronto Blue Jays. He performed well in his 50 games with Boston, hitting seven home runs while producing a .901 OPS, which was more than 100 points higher than his career average (.783).

He kept it going in the playoffs, batting .333 in four games against the New York Yankees and hitting a big home run in the ALCS against the Houston Astros. And he had three home runs and seven RBI in the last two games of the World Series.

Considering this all came in Pearce's second-ever postseason appearance, this has been a great month for him.