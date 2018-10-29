Red Sox vs. Dodgers: Examining Likelihood of Rematch in 2018 World Series

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

The Boston Red Sox won their fourth World Series in the past 15 years as they defeated the Los Angeles Dodgers, 5-1 on Sunday night to take the Fall Classic in five games.

The focus now turns to 2019 and a wild hot-stove season highlighted by free agents Manny Machado and Bryce Harper.

There should be much offseason overhaul as 29 teams look to take down the Red Sox, but what are the chances we'll see the same World Series matchup again next season? We'll take a quick look below and make some early predictions.

Boston Red Sox

Don't expect too many changes in Boston, as much of the team is under contract through 2019. The biggest free-agent names are out of the postseason bullpen, as closer Craig Kimbrel and right-handed flame throwers Joe Kelly and Nathan Eovaldi can walk. First baseman Steve Pearce and second baseman Ian Kinsler may also be on the move.

While it's possible a few players (e.g. Kelly, Eovaldi and Pearce) parlay their postseason appearances into big paydays the Red Sox aren't willing to match, Boston's core is still intact.

Ace Chris Sale will be back, and left-hander David Price can opt in to 2019 for $31 million if he so chooses. Rick Porcello should take the mound once again for Boston, so the team's top three starters should be back.

The batting lineup (specifically an excellent outfield) is what makes this team tick, however, and most of those players will be back. Boston will have a young 26-and-under core leading into 2019 led by likely American League MVP Mookie Betts, shortstop Xander Bogaerts, third baseman Rafael Devers and left fielder Andrew Benintendi.

The team will also welcome back defensive wizard (and clutch slugger) Jackie Bradley Jr. and designated hitter J.D. Martinez, who led the team in home runs (43) and runs batted in (130).

As long as Boston figures out a good plan for its bullpen with three key free agents potentially leaving, the Red Sox should enjoy another fantastic season.

Their chief competition is the New York Yankees and Houston Astros.

The Red Sox and Yankees have easier 2019 schedules simply because they get to play the Baltimore Orioles 19 times each. The O's won just 45 games last year and are in the midst of a significant rebuild. The Toronto Blue Jays are tearing things down as well, so the two AL East powerhouses should have an advantage so long as the pesky Tampa Bay Rays don't spoil the party (which isn't out of the realm of possibility).

But the Yankees' problem is that it doesn't have as strong of a starting pitching staff as Boston's, as evidenced in the American League Division Series. Chris Sale gets the edge over Luis Severino in the battle of the aces, and the Yankees' best pitcher down the stretch (J.A. Happ) is a free agent who could head elsewhere.

Of course, plenty will happen between now and October 2019, but right now, the Sox look like favorites to win the American League, with the 103-win Astros not far behind. The guess here is an American League Championship Series grudge match next year, with the Red Sox winning a much closer battle.

Way-Too-Early Prediction: Return trip to World Series

Los Angeles Dodgers

The Los Angeles Dodgers have significant question marks heading into the offseason, which makes it difficult to back them as 2019 National League pennant winners right now.

The biggest one is the status of left-hander Clayton Kershaw, who can opt out of his contract and become a free agent.

If he does so and leaves town, then the L.A. starting rotation loses its anchor. Kershaw has gone 148-64 in his last 10 seasons with a 2.29 ERA and 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings.

Although his playoff struggles are well-documented, he's still been the best pitcher in the game over the last 10 years hands down. Losing him would be a tremendous loss.

Kershaw could certainly return, and the team should welcome back a few solid starters including young right-hander Walker Buehler, veteran left-hander Rich Hill and 2017 All-Star and southpaw Alex Wood. However, left-hander Hyu-Jin Ryu is a free agent and could head elsewhere.

The Dodgers are known for their league-best lineup depth and should retain that into next year, but Machado may be a half-season rental if he chooses to go elsewhere in free agency. He smacked 37 home runs and drove in 107 runners as a member of the Baltimore Orioles and Dodgers. He was L.A.'s best slugger and can play shortstop and third base.

L.A.'s other problem is that a few NL teams could be on the rise.

The Atlanta Braves are well ahead of their rebuilding schedule and surprisingly won the NL East. They lost to L.A. in four National League Divisional Series games but could make another leap towards the World Series with a fantastic lineup led by future superstar Ronald Acuna and first baseman Freddie Freeman.

Keep an eye out for the Philadelphia Phillies, who were strong for most of the season before wilting. However, they were the fourth-youngest team in baseball and have a bona fide ace in right-hander Aaron Nola. The Phils should also be active in free agency this season, per Matt Breen of philly.com, and Machado or Harper have been mentioned as possibilities.

Couple that with stout teams looking to continue playoff runs (e.g. the Chicago Cubs, Milwaukee Brewers and Colorado Rockies) and senior-circuit sides who could have resurgent years (e.g. the St. Louis Cardinals and New York Mets), and the NL could be a fight to the finish. The competition may be too strong for L.A.

Way-Too-Early Prediction: Playoff trip, but no World Series