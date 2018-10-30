Melilla vs. Real Madrid: Copa Del Rey Leg 1 Live Stream, Odds, TV Info

Soccrates Images/Getty Images

Real Madrid travel to north Africa on Wednesday amid one of their worst runs of form in recent history to take on third-tier side Melilla in the Copa del Rey.

They are heavy favourites to prevail in their round-of-32 first leg, but a victory against Melilla will do little to ease the pressure on the side.

It is vital for Real that they do win, though, and comfortably, as even a laboured victory would be used as further proof of their recent demise.

Melilla will likely see an opportunity to claim a marquee victory against a Real side fresh from a 5-1 thrashing by Barcelona in El Clasico.

Date: Wednesday, October 31

Time: 7:30 p.m. local, 6:30 p.m. GMT, 2:30 p.m. ET

TV Info: beIN Sports La Liga (Spain only)

Live Stream: beIN Sports Connect Espana

Match Odds (via Oddschecker): Melilla (22-1), Real Madrid (1-7), Draw (37-4)

Real have lost four of their last five matches in all competitions, including three in a row in La Liga:

They currently sit ninth in the Spanish top flight and are already seven points back from leaders Barca.

Given their current struggles the prospect of the the Madrid giants winning a fourth consecutive UEFA Champions League seems far fetched.

As such, the Copa del Rey could be their best chance to salvage some silverware from what already looks to be a disappointing season.

Real have been oddly uncompetitive in the competition in recent years.

Since they last won it in 2013-14, they have failed to reach even a semi-final, let alone a final.

Despite their recent form there is little chance of Real failing to make it through their tie with Melilla. The two-legged format heavily favours the bigger sides.

But there is a chance of Melilla leaving Real with work to do in the second leg at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Without Cristiano Ronaldo Real have really struggled for goals this season:

If the hosts can frustrate Real on Wednesday and keep them from scoring early on, the pressure may tell on the Madrid giants.

Melilla have nothing to lose from the clash, while Real have little to gain.

The European champions are in awful form at present and things could yet get worse if they fail to dominate from start to finish on Wednesday.