Breeders' Cup Draw 2018: Post Positions Draw Start Time and Lineup Info

Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

Horse racing does not get better than the Breeders' Cup.

This year's event takes place at the historic Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky, the home of the Kentucky Derby.

A spectacular two-day festival of the highest quality racing on offer, there will be five races on Friday, November 2 and nine on Saturday, November 3.

The action will culminate with the Breeders' Cup Classic at 5:44 p.m. ET on Saturday, with the in-form Accelerate well backed to prevail.

Here is the schedule for the weekend:

Friday's races

Juvenile Turf Sprint, 3:21 p.m. ET

Juvenile Fillies Turf, 4 p.m. ET

Juvenile Fillies, 4:40 p.m. ET

Juvenile Turf, 5:22 p.m. ET

Juvenile, 6:05 p.m. ET

Saturday's races

Filly & Mare Sprint, noon ET

Turf Sprint, 12:38 p.m. ET

Dirt Mile, 1:16 p.m. ET

Filly & Mare Turf, 2:04 p.m. ET

Sprint, 2:46 p.m. ET

Mile, 3:36 p.m. ET

Distaff, 4:16 p.m. ET

Turf, 4:56 p.m. ET

Classic, 5:44 p.m. ET

The post positions for all 14 races will be drawn on Monday, beginning at 4 p.m. ET.

The event will be streamed on the Breeders' Cup website.

Accelerate heads the field going into the Breeders' Cup Classic due to a recent run of three consecutive Grade 1 wins.

Two of them came at Santa Anita Park and the other at Del Mar racetrack, and the John W. Sadler trainee will be eager to finish the year in style at Churchill Downs.

But there will be plenty of competition in the blue riband event.

The purse of $6 million is a substantial incentive and Accelerate is going to have to beat some of the best horses around over the 10 furlong run.

McKinzie, Catholic Boy and West Coast are all currently also well fancied:

The latter, trained by Bob Baffert, has experience in the Classic having finished third last year.

Meanwhile, McKinzie has four wins from five career starts, the most recent coming at the Pennsylvania Derby in September.

Aidan O'Brien's Mendelssohn could also be a contender along with Roaring Lion, who has enjoyed recent success at Ascot, Leopardstown and York.