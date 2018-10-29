2019 NFL Mock Draft: Post-Week 8 1st-Round Predictions for All Prospects

Donald Page/Getty Images

The Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Rams both picked up victories on Sunday afternoon, maintaining their positions atop the AFC and NFC, respectively.

The success of both franchises should highlight the importance of the NFL draft as both teams are driven primarily by home-grown talent. The quarterbacks—Patrick Mahomes and Jared Goff—get the most attention, but there are plenty of other valuable contributors such as linebacker Dee Ford, who leads the Chiefs in sacks with eight, and safety John Johnson, who is the Rams' leader in interceptions with four.

Many teams have now reached the halfway point of their season, and some of those fanbases are already thinking ahead to 2019. The Chiefs and Rams have set the blueprint for how to built a contender, and now it's up to the rest of the league to follow their lead.

Here's a look at how some of those struggling teams could start to turn things around in the 2019 NFL draft. The draft order is accurate through Sunday's action, via tankathon.com.

1. New York Giants: Justin Herbert, QB, Oregon

2. San Francisco 49ers: Nick Bosa, EDGE, Ohio State

3. Oakland Raiders: Quinnen Williams, DT, Alabama

4. Arizona Cardinals: Clelin Ferrell, EDGE, Clemson

5. Buffalo Bills: Ed Oliver, DL, Houston

6. Cleveland Browns: Jachai Polite, EDGE, Florida

7. Indianapolis Colts: Brian Burns, EDGE, Florida State

8. New York Jets: Devin White, LB, LSU

9. Jacksonville Jaguars: Greedy Williams, CB, LSU

10. Denver Broncos: Montez Sweat, EDGE, Mississippi State

11. Tennessee Titans: Byron Murphy, CB, Washington

12. Oakland Raiders (from DAL): Josh Allen, EDGE, Kentucky

13. Detroit Lions: Deionte Thompson, S, Alabama

14. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Deandre Baker, CB, Georgia

15. Atlanta Falcons: Jonah Williams, OT, Alabama

16. Miami Dolphins: N'Keal Harry, WR, Arizona State

17. Philadelphia Eagles: Trey Adams, OT, Washington

18. Baltimore Ravens: Zach Allen, DE, Boston College

19. Green Bay Packers: Dexter Lawrence, DT, Clemson

20. Minnesota Vikings: Derrick Baity, CB, Kentucky

21. Oakland Raiders (from CHI): Kelvin Harmon, WR, N.C. State

22. Seattle Seahawks: David Edwards, OT, Wisconsin

23. Houston Texans: Yodny Cajuste, OT, West Virginia

24. Cincinnati Bengals: Greg Little, OT, Ole Miss

25. Pittsburgh Steelers: Noah Fant, TE, Iowa

26. Washington Redskins: D.K. Metcalf, WR, Ole Miss



27. Los Angeles Chargers: Rashan Gary, DL, Michigan

28. Carolina Panthers: Mack Wilson, LB, Alabama

29. New England Patriots: Dre'Mont Jones, DL, Ohio State

30. Green Bay Packers (from NO): Devin Bush, LB, Michigan

31. Kansas City Chiefs: Michael Jackson, CB, Miami FL

32. Los Angeles Rams: Christian Wilkins, DT, Clemson

One of the fastest-rising prospects in the country this season has been Alabama defensive tackle Quinnen Williams.

A season ago, Williams tallied just 19 total tackles and six quarterback pressures, according to CFB Film Room, primarily due to the fact that he was buried on the depth chart behind Da'Shawn Hand, Daron Payne and others. With Hand and Payne now in the pros, it opened up a spot for Williams to step into Payne's role as the nose tackle on Alabama's defensive line.

Williams has taken full advantage of the opportunity this year and ranked as the No. 1 interior defensive lineman in the country through Week 8, according to Pro Football Focus.

Despite often occupying the role of nose tackle at Alabama, Williams is slightly undersized for that role in the NFL. He will likely be used as a 3-technique defensive tackle or as a defensive end in 3-4 fronts.

His quickness off the snap and ability to play with leverage makes him a tough assignment for interior offensive linemen, and he could potentially emerge as the next great interior pass-rusher in the NFL.

The Raiders are hoping to replace Khalil Mack this offseason, and while Williams won't directly fill Mack's shoes, his impact on the pass rush would help cover up some of the issues created by Mack's departure.

15. Atlanta Falcons: Jonah Williams

Matt Ryan has been subjected to a sack rate of 7.1 percent, according to Pro Football Reference, the worst rate of his career. That's a troubling stat for a 33-year-old quarterback who lacks the mobility to protect himself as this stage of his career.

Atlanta already has left tackle Jake Matthews locked up to a long-term contract, but the team would be wise to invest in a young counterpart for him on the other side in order to protect Ryan and hopefully prolong his career.

The top offensive line prospect appears to be Jonah Williams, who has made steady progress throughout his career at Alabama since breaking in at right tackle as a true freshman starter in 2016.

According to CFB Film Room, Williams' performance in pass protection ranks in the 98th percentile this season.

Williams' production and experience at both left and right tackle would make him an ideal target for Atlanta in the first round.

25. Pittsburgh Steelers: Noah Fant

The Steelers had one of the most stable tight end situations in the league for over a decade with Heath Miller, but it's been three years since Miller's retirement and the position remains an issue in Pittsburgh.

Jesse James and Vance McDonald are sharing time at the position this season, but neither has emerged as the reliable security blanket that Miller provided Ben Roethlisberger. For the Steelers to put together another championship run before Big Ben's time is up, they will likely need to address this area.

The 2019 draft class appears to be lacking at the tight end position, but Iowa's Noah Fant has emerged as a potential first-round target.

Fant's performance has drawn high praise from some rivals:

Since Kirk Ferentz took the head-coaching job at Iowa in 1999, he's had nine tight ends drafted into the league; most recently George Kittle, who has emerged as one of the best weapons at the position for the 49ers this season.

Fant could join that list in April and would help add another dimension back in to the Steelers offense.