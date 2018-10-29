NFL Team Grades for Week 8

0 of 32

Joe Sargent/Getty Images

Week 8 of the 2018 NFL season was wild. We had a trick-or-treat bag filled to the brim with a variety of contests—including one-sided thrashings, offensive shootouts and fourth-quarter comebacks.

Thankfully, with essentially half the season in the books, we're finally getting an idea of which teams deserve to be considered contenders. Unfortunately, there's a middle-of-the-pack group that remains mired in murkiness.

Teams like the Pittsburgh Steelers and Carolina Panthers shined brightly in Week 8, while teams like the Cincinnati Bengals and Philadelphia Eagles...well, they won.

How did your favorite team grade out in Week 8? Let's take a look.