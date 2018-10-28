La Liga Table 2018 Week 10: Standings and Final Scores After Sunday

LLUIS GENE/Getty Images

Luis Suarez was the hat-trick hero of El Clasico on Sunday as Barcelona ran out dominant 5-1 victors over rivals Real Madrid to climb back to La Liga's peak while consigning Julen Lopetegui's side to ninth after Week 10.

Philippe Coutinho broke the deadlock after just 11 minutes, and Suarez's first put the Bluagrana in a 2-0 lead at the break, before Marcelo's 50th-minute consolation. Real's legs tired in the second half as Suarez showed predatory instinct to punish their defence and complete his triple in the final 15 minutes, while Arturo Vidal finished the rout with his contribution off the bench.

Los Blancos are now without a win in their last five league games and have won just once in their last seven in all competitions, with Lopetegui's place at the helm bound to be cast into further doubt as a result.

Real Betis suffered a third consecutive league defeat in their trip to Getafe earlier on Sunday as the home side climbed to eighth in the standings, one place above Lopetegui's Madrid titans.

Sevilla host bottom side Huesca in the late kick-off after Villarreal make the trip to Alaves, where they hope they can hand the hosts their first league defeat on home soil this season.

Sunday's La Liga Results

Getafe 2-0 Real Betis

Barcelona 5-1 Real Madrid

Alaves vs. Villarreal TBD

Sevilla vs. Huesca, TBD

La Liga Standings (Points, Goal Difference)

1. Barcelona: 21, +16

2. Atletico Madrid: 19, +7

3. Espanyol: 18, +6

4. Alaves: 17, +4

5. Sevilla: 16, +8

6. Real Valladolid: 16, +2

7. Levante: 16, +1

8. Getafe: 15, +2

9. Real Madrid: 14, 0

10. Girona: 13, -2

11. Celta Vigo: 13, +4



12. Real Sociedad: 12, -1

13. Real Betis: 12, -4

14. Valencia: 11, -1

15. Eibar: 11, -7

16. Athletic Bilbao: 10, -4

17. Villarreal: 9, -1

18. Leganes: 8, -7

19. Rayo Vallecano: 6, -10

20. Huesca: 5, -13

Suarez Finds His Feet in Classic Style

El Clasico clashes don't get far better than Sunday's in terms of entertainment value, although Real Madrid fans will want to forget the final 20 minutes of the match, which ran entirely in favour of the Catalans.

Suarez took the headlines, but it was Coutinho's fourth league goal of the campaign that set the Blaugrana on their way and perfectly exemplified the contrast in style between these two sides, per OptaJose:

The Uruguayan striker soon got his goal haul under way, though, and after some consultation from the video assistant referee, made history in La Liga for converting from the spot after a Raphael Varane foul, via Eleven Sports:

Marcelo, 30, took a leader's initiative in halving the deficit five minutes after the restart and beat Marc-Andre ter Stegen with his right foot from close range—but it was not long after that Barca's surge started.

Real had taken the momentum after their goal but failed to capitalise. Barca made no such mistake, and Suarez headed in from a deft Sergi Roberto chip before dinking over Thibaut Courtois for his third.

After scoring four in his previous nine league outings this season, Barca's frontman almost doubled his tally in the most clutch circumstances, and Peter Hall of Reuters was incredulous at his return to form:

Sports writer Andrew Gaffney took note of the inevitable pressure on Lopetegui but also directed blame to others at the Santiago Bernabeu:

Two substitutes combined for the fifth as Ousmane Dembele crossed in for Vidal to head in his first goal in Barcelona colours, and only a couple of minutes after entering the fray:

That in effect summarised the difference between the two teams: The hosts who had the personnel and quality of tactics to finish strong, and the visitors who at a disadvantage in both fields who wilted later on.

Getafe sit eighth but only just sealed back-to-back wins in La Liga for the first time this season, when they beat Betis 2-0. Journalist David Cartlidge highlighted how Jose Bordalas' system, while far from conventional, produced the desired result:

Betis held out for 60 minutes before Jorge Molina and Dimitri Foulquier notched two in the space of three minutes for Getafe, with Los Verdiblancos now failing to score in their last three league outings.