Ozzie Guillen Expresses Interest in Managing Again

Former Chicago White Sox and Miami Marlins manager Ozzie Guillen told TMZ Sports that he's interested in managing at the MLB level again.

"I think I'm better now. ... I'm mature. I'm more older," he said. "I know the game a little bit better working on TV. Managing Venezuela for the last three years in Winter Leagues has helped me a lot, because it's harder to manage in Venezuela than to manage in the big leagues, no doubt."

As for any MLB front offices or general managers who might have interest in bringing Guillen aboard, he noted: "Try me. Get to know me. Ozzie Guillen's not the same way 14 or 15 years ago."

Guillen, 54, began his MLB career as a player, hitting .264 with 28 homers, 619 RBI, 773 runs and 169 stolen bases in 16 seasons for the Chicago White Sox, Baltimore Orioles, Atlanta Braves and Tampa Bay Rays. He was the 1985 AL Rookie of the Year, played in three All-Star Games and won a Gold Glove.

He then took over as the White Sox manager in 2004, holding the position through the 2011 season. He went 678-617 in Chicago, leading the team to a World Series title in 2005 and two postseason berths overall. After his stint with the White Sox, he spent one season as Marlins manager, going 69-93.

Guillen's managerial stints became as known for his colorful personality and outspoken demeanor as for his tactical appraising of the game. That personality went too far for many people in 2012, however, when Guillen said that he loved former Cuban dictator Fidel Castro.

While he would later apologize for his remarks, he was suspended five games by MLB. And his comments were not well-received in Miami, a city with a large population of Cuban Americans.

As Guillen told TMZ Sports, spending time as an analyst for ESPN Deportes has given him a better understanding for measuring his words carefully and remaining "calm."

"Before, we just say whatever we want," Guillen said. "Now, you have to be careful."