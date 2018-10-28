UFC Fight Night 138 Results: Anthony Smith Wins Main Event Via Submission

Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

Anthony Smith defeated Volkan Oezdemir via third-round submission (rear-naked choke) in the main event of UFC Fight Night 138 at Avenir Centre in Moncton, New Brunswick, Canada, on Saturday night.

Lionheart has now won all three of his fights since moving up to the light heavyweight division dating back to his clash with Rashad Evans at UFC 225 in June.

Check out all of the evening's results as well as an overview of the most notable victors.

Main Card

Anthony Smith def. Volkan Oezdemir via third-round submission (rear-naked choke)

Michael Johnson def. Artem Lobov via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

Misha Cirkunov def. Patrick Cummins via first-round submission (arm triangle)

Andre Soukhamthath def. Jonathan Martinez via unanimous decision (30-26, 29-28, 29-28)

Gian Villante def. Ed Herman via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

Court McGee def. Alex Garcia via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-28)

Undercard

Sean Strickland def. Nordine Taleb via second-round TKO

Nasrat Haqparast def. Thibault Gouti via unanimous decision (29-27, 29-28, 30-26)

Calvin Kattar def. Chris Fishgold via first-round TKO

Talita Bernardo def. Sarah Moras via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28 29-28)

Don Madge def. Te Edwards via second-round KO

Arjan Bhullar def. Marcelo Golm via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-27)

Stevie Ray def. Jessie Ayari via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)

Anthony Smith's Ascent Continues

Smith is a problem in the light heavyweight division.

Following a pair of first-round knockout wins over Evans and Mauricio Rua, Lionheart proved capable of wearing down one of the stronger fighters in the division and outlasted Oezdemir after withstanding a rough first two rounds.

"I knew I just had to be a nuisance to him," he said after the win, per Bloody Elbow. "Lay on him, wear him out, get him tired."

That strategy paid off, and it has now positioned Smith to compete for a shot at the light heavyweight title.

Don't look now, but Lionheart may be coming for the strap sooner than expected.

Misha Cirkunov Bounces Back

Misha Cirkunov was a force to be reckoned with between 2013 and 2016 when he ripped off eight straight wins and cemented himself as a feared light heavyweight.

However, things came crashing down in 2017 when he suffered consecutive losses for the first time in his career thanks to a first-round knockouts at the hands of Oezdemir and Glover Teixeira.



On Saturday, Cirkunov bucked that trend in a big way.

The 31-year-old came out locked in, and he got back in the win column with a resounding first-round submission win over Patrick Cummins:

"After my two losses, I went through some depression, so I needed to make a change and move to Vegas," he said after the win, according to UFC News. "I have such good and strong people behind me that now I feel like we can take on anyone."

Michael Johnson Makes Light Work of Lobov

Two months after Michael Johnson earned a hard-fought split-decision victory over Andre Fili, The Menace returned to the Octagon and made light work of Artem Lobov with a decisive unanimous-decision win after stepping in for Zubaira Tukhugov on short notice.

Johnson has now won two fights in a row after dropping three straight between November 2016 and January 2018, providing hope he will be able to make at least a little noise in the featherweight division.

On the other hand, a win over Lobov doesn't exactly speak volumes.

The Russian Hammer hasn't won a fight in 23 months, and his UFC career has largely been uneventful—save for a unanimous-decision win over Chris Avila at UFC 202.

In other words, the end of the road is on the horizon.