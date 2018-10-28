World Series 2018: Schedule and Predictions for Red Sox vs. Dodgers, Game 5

David J. Phillip/Associated Press

The Boston Red Sox had all but skittered away their 2-0 World Series lead.

After dropping a 3-2 decision in 18 painful innings in Game 3, they were trailing the Los Angeles Dodgers 4-0 after six innings Saturday. The Red Sox appeared to have lost their way on offense, as 38-year-old left-hander Rich Hill had dispatched them with ease through six innings.

In the seventh, manager Dave Roberts decided Hill had done enough and that he could turn the game over to his bullpen. That decision may be questioned throughout the winter, as the dormant Boston bats came to life. They scored nine runs over the final three innings and pulled away for a 9-6 victory to give the American League champions a 3-1 lead in the World Series.

The Red Sox and Dodgers will meet in Game 5 on Sunday at 8:15 p.m. ET, and the game will be broadcast by Fox.

World Series Schedule

Tuesday: Boston 8, Los Angeles 4

Wednesday: Boston 4, Los Angeles 2

Friday: Los Angeles 3, Boston 2 (18 innings)

Saturday: Boston 9, Los Angeles 6; Boston leads 3-1.

Sunday: Red Sox at Dodgers, 8:15 p.m. ET

October 30 (if necessary): Dodgers at Red Sox, 8:09 p.m. ET

October 31 (if necessary): Dodgers at Red Sox, 8:09 p.m. ET

All World Series games will be televised by Fox.

Live Stream: Fox Sports Go

Pinch hitter Mitch Moreland got the Red Sox started with a three-run homer in the top of the seventh inning, and Steve Pearce followed up in the eighth inning when he launched a solo shot over the left-field wall in the eighth inning off Dodgers closer Kenley Jansen.

While the Red Sox were getting their offense going, hard-throwing reliever Joe Kelly blanked the Dodgers in the seventh and eighth innings.

The Red Sox came through with their biggest inning of the World Series in the top of the ninth. Brock Holt got the rally started with a double down the left-field line, and Rafael Devers gave the Red Sox a 5-4 lead with a base hit up the middle.

After Mookie Betts walked and Andrew Benintendi followed with an infield single, Pearce laced a double up the right center field gap that cleared the bases. Xander Bogaerts drove in Pearce with a base hit.

Closer Craig Kimbrel came into close down the game, and while he got the job done, he gave up a walk and a two-run homer to Kike Hernandez.

"It was a great night all the way around, and a great team win," Pearce told Fox reporter Ken Rosenthal. "It's a dream come true. It's a cool feeling to do something special, but we have one more game to go."

The fifth game was going to have the same look as the series opener. Chris Sale was scheduled to be on the mound for the Red Sox, and Clayton Kershaw will pitch for the Dodgers.

However, after their Game 4 win, Red Sox manager Alex Cora said that he was going with David Price and that Sale would pitch Game 6 if the series goes back to Boston.

Sale pitched 4.0 innings in Game 1, and he allowed three runs on five hits. He struck out seven and walked two, and one of the hits that he allowed was a home run to Matt Kemp.

Kershaw gave up seven hits and five runs in Game 1 while striking out five and walking three.

Price has pitched 6.2 innings in the World Series and has allowed two runs on four hits while striking out five and walking four. Price started Game 2, came out of the bullpen in Game 3 and warmed up during Saturday's action.

Game 4 was pristine through the top of the sixth inning. Eduardo Rodriguez had held the Dodgers to two hits. However, the Dodgers broke through in the sixth when the first run was scored on an errant relay from catcher Christian Vazquez to first base. Yasiel Puig followed with a three-run homer deep into the left-field seats to give the Dodgers what appeared to be a comfortable margin.

However, that's when the Red Sox showed that their bats still had plenty of life, and they barged through what appeared to be a tiny crack and turned it into an eight-lane highway.

The Red Sox were the best team in baseball during the 162-game regular season and have been throughout the playoffs. They have a chance to make it official if they can win one more game.

Prediction

This has been a difficult World Series to predict, and while it appears the Red Sox have all the momentum after scoring nine runs in the past three innings to secure a 3-1 lead in the World Series, it would be wrong to count out the Dodgers.

Kershaw may not be the dominant pitcher he was two or three years ago because he has lost velocity, but he is at home in a game his team must win.

Price has been sharp in his past two starts and should pitch well here. Whether it will be good enough to bring the Red Sox the World Series title is questionable.

The Red Sox will battle hard and may take a lead in the game, but the Dodgers' desperation should will out and send the World Series back to Boston for a sixth game.

The Dodgers will win Game 5.